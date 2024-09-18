Britain Invests 75 Million Pounds To Strengthen Border Security
The British government will spend 75 million pounds (about 100
million US dollars) to strengthen the country's border security,
Azernews reports, citing Yvette Cooper, the Minister of Internal
Affairs of Great Britain, telling about this.
It is noted that the funds will be used to finance the Border
Command, the police, and the National Crime Agency established by
the new labor government.
The Ministry said that the additional funds allocated by the
Conservative government for measures to combat illegal migration
should allow increasing the number of border guards and
investigators, as well as the introduction of advanced technologies
for surveillance, data collection, and processing.
"Criminal groups breach the security of our borders, endanger
lives, and are not held accountable for it. Border Command will
review and modernize its approach to combating migrant smuggling
and human trafficking gangs to strengthen the security of our
borders," Cooper said.
