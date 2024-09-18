Britain Invests 75 Million Pounds To Strengthen Border Security

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The British will spend 75 million pounds (about 100 million US dollars) to strengthen the country's border security, Azernews reports, citing Yvette Cooper, the of Internal Affairs of Great Britain, telling about this.

It is noted that the funds will be used to finance the Border Command, the police, and the National Crime Agency established by the new government.

The said that the additional funds allocated by the Conservative government for measures to combat illegal migration should allow increasing the number of border guards and investigators, as well as the introduction of advanced technologies for surveillance, data collection, and processing.

"Criminal groups breach the security of our borders, endanger lives, and are not held accountable for it. Border Command will review and modernize its approach to combating migrant smuggling and human trafficking gangs to strengthen the security of our borders," Cooper said.