Skinbetter Science® Launches First Annual 'National Retinoid Week'

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) New celebration educates + highlights the impact of retinoids on the skin



skin better

science® the fastest-growing professional skincare brand1

and a leader in advanced skincare solutions, today announced the inaugural observance of National Retinoid Week, occurring from September 16-22, 2024.

This annual event will be observed every third week of September, educating skincare users and spotlighting the profound benefits of retinoids for visibly healthy skin. As a highlight of this milestone week, skin better

will proudly feature its breakthrough AlphaRet technology and introduce its latest innovation.

skinbetter science AlphaRet technology

Why Retinoids? Retinoids are Vitamin A based compounds considered to be the gold standard in improving the appearance of photoaged skin. When used long-term, retinoids are known to improve the appearance of lines and wrinkles, uneven skin tone and texture, clogged pores and blemishes.

To celebrate National Retinoid Week, skin better

will engage with the skincare community through a series of posts on @skinbetter and exclusive professional content.

Recognized for its pioneering, exclusive AlphaRet technology-skin better

science® successfully combines a retinoid and an alpha hydroxy acid (AHA) for effective and tolerable skin rejuvenation with little-to-no irritation.

The latest innovation, AlphaRet Body Overnight Cream, marks an exciting expansion of this award-winning technology in body care. This new offering is designed to address the needs of skin beyond the face, which is typically thicker and rougher. The advanced formulation provides deep hydration and refinement, targeting dry, crepey areas with a weightless touch. Over 87% of users reported visibly firmer, smoother skin after just eight weeks of nightly use, even on sensitive skin.2

"The goal of National Retinoid Week is education about the important role that retinoids play in skincare. skin better has always believed that retinoids are a cornerstone of effective skincare, yet, many people don't know how to choose the right product for their skin or aren't aware of all the options available to them," said Jonah

Shacknai, Founder and CEO of skin better . "With the introduction of AlphaRet Body Overnight Cream, we are emphasizing that body care deserves the same level of attention, innovation, and results as facial care. Our latest product exemplifies our commitment to delivering transformative results through innovation for radiant, healthy-looking skin from head to toe."

Join the celebration by using #RetinoidWeek on social media and learn more about the newest AlphaRet body product by using #AlphaRetBody.

For more information on skin better science®, visit and follow on Instagram and Facebook @skinbetter.

About skinbetter science

skin better science was formed in 2016 to establish a new biotech-based approach to skincare, built on three pillars: science, care and results. The team is committed to a technology pipeline of scientific innovation across multiple skincare categories, rigorous clinical substantiation of safety and efficacy of its products, as well as partnership with dermatologists, plastic surgeons, and other healthcare professionals in the aesthetic medical community in order to deliver best-in-class skincare solutions to their patients. skin better

science is available exclusively through the leading dermatology, plastic surgery and medical aesthetics practices nationwide. To find an authorized skin better science physician near you, please visit

.

Reference

1. 2024

Kline Professional skincare: United States Market Analysis and Opportunities

2. *Results based on a 12-week study conducted on 49 subjects with mild-to-moderate dry, flaky, crepey skin on the arms, elbows, and hands.

SOURCE skinbetter science

