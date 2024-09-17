Gastech Exhibition & Conference 2024 Begins Leaders Unite In Houston To Transform Global Energy Landscape

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- . Gastech 2024 has opened in Houston, bringing together the global to accelerate the energy transition and deliver on global net-zero ambitions.. The opening panel of ministers and officials from Egypt, India, Türkiye, Nigeria and the U.S. stressed the need to diversify energy sources and safeguard chains amid geopolitical challenges.. Day One featured productive discussions from leading executives and experts from across the industry, who highlighted the role of natural gas and LNG in energy security and emissions reduction while promoting an inclusive energy transition.Gastech Exhibition & Conference 2024 launched in Houston today under the banner of 'Transforming Energy Through Vision, Innovation, and Action,' providing a premier platform for industry leaders, policymakers, and energy professionals to explore the pivotal role of natural gas and LNG in enhancing energy security and reducing emissions.Addressing a packed audience of decision makers and experts from across the global energy industry, the conference was opened by Christopher Hudson, President, dmg events, who spoke to the event's uniting role, fostering the critical conversations, partnerships, and technological advances that will usher in a new era in the industry:“Gastech is not just an event - it is a global community. A community that transcends borders, unites diverse perspectives, and drives collective progress towards a common goal: a secure, equitable, and sustainable energy future”.With the energy industry at an inflection point on the path the net-zero, Gastech has emerged as an essential platform for leaders across the entire energy ecosystem to collaborate, innovate, and advance a stable, secure, and affordable energy transformation. Featuring bespoke conferences and an exhibition focused on hydrogen, climatetech and AI, shipping and maritime, and more, Gastech 2024 caters to the full spectrum of the energy sector.After the opening address, the conference's first ministerial panel convened, where ministers and government officials from Egypt, India, Türkiye, Nigeria, and the United States discussed the importance of mitigation and adaptation in a complex geopolitical environment. Speaking to the imperative of safeguarding entire supply chains from shocks arising from political uncertainty, H.E. Shri Hardeep Singh Puri, Indian Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas said:“we need to ensure that we address the trilemma of availability: ensuring energy is available, address affordability, and during that turbulence manage a quantum leap in the green transition.”Advancing the conversation, H.E. Karim Badawi, Egyptian Minister of Petroleum and Natural Resources, highlighted the key levers for accelerating the energy transition:“we need close engagement with our partners: to re-energize these collaborations and our exploration of sustainable and reliable resources, while also renewing our national commitments to renewable energy.”Following the strategic insights shared by these public sector leaders, Gastech continued its focus on industry leadership, offering a platform for the energy industry's top executives to discuss the opportunities and challenges surrounding the energy transition. Chevron CEO Mike Wirth delivered a keynote address on the need for more inclusive conversations about the future of energy, while in a dedicated panel, Jack Fusco, CEO of Cheniere Energy, outlined the importance of adapting business models and strategies to balancing growing energy demand with meaningful progress toward global climate goals:“The speed of the transition is a little longer than everyone expected, and we need to look at what is actually going on in the world to ensure we are efficient, and adapting to the world that is shifting, trying to get to a cleaner and more sustainable energy use.”The strategic conference continued to explore routes to the energy transition throughout the day, with a panel titled“aligning ambitions and competencies to deliver a decarbonized energy system,” where Lorenzo Simonelli, CEO of Baker Hughes, argued:“there needs to be more of a discussion about how we reach the requirements of the transition. We have to make sure we don't create energy inequality. If you look at energy availability today, you have to look at natural gas - not only as the avenue fuel - but also as the destination fuel. We need to have a constructive discussion about the investments needed to reach these requirements.”Throughout Day One, the role of natural gas and LNG remained at the forefront of discussions, as was reflected by the expert-led panel titled“the strategic advantage of natural gas as a vital enabler of the energy transitions”. Setting the stage for continued conversations about this vital resource, the event hosted a one-on-one interview with Ryan Lance, CEO of ConocoPhillips, who spoke on the partnerships and policies that can enable the natural gas sector to stimulate the global economy:“when you think about the energy business, it really is the indicator of growth. The energy industry, especially gas, will continue to play this key role in changing the whole economic landscape - including when it comes to new technologies and AI.”Day One also saw the start of the Hydrogen conference, where highlights included Hydrogen Council CEO Ivana Jemelkova providing an inside look into the current state and future of the hydrogen industry. Meanwhile, Gastech's Climatetech & AI conference launched with momentum, marked by an expert panel discussing the role of early-stage investment in mobilizing the technologies set to transform the energy transition. The conference will continue tomorrow, as business leaders, policymakers, and innovators from around the world unite to accelerate the industry's most promising solutions.With contributions from leading voices in energy, policy, technology, and finance, the next three days of the conference promise to deliver critical conversations, ideas and solutions that will shape the energy industry in the year ahead and help forge a path to an orderly and equitable energy transition.*Ends*****Notes to EditorAbout GastechTaking place annually, Gastech stands as the world's foremost gathering for natural gas, LNG, hydrogen, climate technologies, energy manufacturing, and low carbon solutions. With attendance reaching more than 50,000 international participants, it serves as a pivotal platform where heads of state, government officials, ministers, global business leaders, disruptors, and innovators converge to engage in meaningful conversations on the future of global energy.This year, Gastech will take place at George R Brown Convention Center in Houston, from 17-20 September 2024.Media wishing to attend:Contact us at ... to be informed when media registration is open.For more information, please visitFollow us on social media channels @Gastechevent and use #GastechFor media enquiries, contact:... / +44 75 3819 6545For media partnerships, contact:... / +44 77 1413 4683About dmgeventsdmg events is one of the leading global event organizers, working across several key industries. Its energy portfolio includes some of the biggest events in the sector, such ADIPEC, the Global Energy Transition Congress, the Egypt Energy Show, the World Utilities Congress, and the Global Energy Show.

