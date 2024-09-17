Azerbaijani Citizens Purchase 517 Properties In Turkiye From January To August
Date
9/17/2024 3:12:46 PM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
From January to August 2024, Azerbaijani citizens purchased 517
properties in Turkiye, marking a 30-property increase compared to
the same period last year, Azernews reports citing
TurkicWorld.
The State Body for the Land Cadastre and Real estate Purchase
and Sale of Turkiye, there was a notable rise in property purchases
by Azerbaijanis in August 2024. During that month, they acquired 90
properties, up by 15 from August 2023.
In August 2024, Turkiye saw a total of 134,155 apartments sold,
reflecting a 9.9 percent increase from the previous year. Over the
first eight months of 2024, 806,317 apartments were sold in
Turkiye, representing a 1.1 percent increase year-on-year.
However, sales to foreign buyers have decreased significantly.
In August 2024, 2,257 apartments were sold to international
clients, a 26.2 percent drop compared to August 2023.
From January to August 2024, foreign citizens purchased 25,068
apartments in Turkiye, which is a 40 percent decline from the same
period in the previous year.
