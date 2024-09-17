Transforming Boomer Homes Into Modern Goldmines: Meet New Key Construction’S Design Build Firm

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Bay Area millennial are discovering untapped potential in their inherited properties.

Unlocking Hidden Value : "Many of these inherited homes are in prime locations but haven't been touched in decades," explains Reggie Keding of New Key Construction. "We're helping homeowners see beyond the outdated decor to the goldmine beneath, significantly enhancing both livability and market value."

Maximizing Home Value with Modernization : The approach at New Key Construction focuses on renovations, ADUs, and Home Additions that not only modernize but also dramatically increase property value. Open floor plans, state-of-the-art kitchens, and luxurious bathrooms are not just upgrades; they're investments. "By focusing on whole home remodeling , we're not just making these homes more livable; we're making them marketable, often doubling their value," Keding adds.

Equity Over Down Payments : Facing the daunting task of saving for a down payment in the Bay Area, millennials are turning to their inherited homes. "They can pull equity from these properties to fund renovations, avoiding the need for a large down payment on a new home," Keding explains. This strategy allows for substantial design build remodeling services without the immediate financial burden of purchasing new property.

A New Era of Home Investment : New Key Construction's approach isn't just about renovation; it's about strategic home investment. "We're helping millennials turn what might have been a financial burden into a significant asset," says Keding. "It's about seeing the potential in what's already theirs."

New Key Construction leverages a diverse social media strategy to engage directly with their previous and future clients to showcase the stunning transformations of the home renovation and ADU Building projects they take on:

Instagram : We share our heart and soul through visuals. Each post is a story of transformation, where we invite you into the lives of homes reborn, capturing the essence of modern living.

YouTube : Dive deep with us. Our channel is where the magic happens in real-time. From the first hammer swing to the final homeowner reveal, we're here to educate, inspire, and build trust through every step of our design & renovation process .

Facebook : This is our community's living room. We post updates, share project milestones, and engage in conversations that remind us why we do what we do – for the love of community and the joy of seeing homes come to life.

X (Formerly Twitter): Here, we play. Quick, fun, and full of life, our videos are snippets of our day-to-day, the quirky challenges, and the triumphant moments that make home renovation an adventure.

Pinterest: Imagine with us. Our Pinterest boards are where dreams take shape. We pin every inspiration, every 'what if', creating a tapestry of possibilities for anyone dreaming of their next design or construction project .

About New Key Construction : New Key Construction specializes in transforming inherited homes into modern, high-value properties in Walnut Creek and the surrounding Bay Area, focusing on design build renovations and home additions that maximize both livability and market value.

For more insights into how complete house renovations and home additions can transform your property, or for exclusive access to our latest transformations, visit NewKeyConstruction.com or contact Reggie Keding directly.

