Technotrade And Briggs & Stratton Provide Power To Agricultural Robot Built By Cronos Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & News) Technotrade and Briggs & Stratton provide power to agricultural robot built by Cronos

Technotrade has partnered with Briggs & Stratton to provide a power solution for the newly developed Cronos Quadro, an autonomous agricultural robot developed by a Czech startup Cronos Machines .

Cronos was founded by Technotrade as an independent research and development unit, with a mission to change the agricultural with the development of highly intelligent machines and robotic solutions for automated farming and grounds maintenance.

In developing its latest multi-functional autonomous machine, that helps farmers increase labour efficiency and save costs, Cronos needed to find a unique power solution that could withstand the demands of everyday farming.

Working closely with its power solutions provider, Technotrade, Cronos settled on the Vanguard 10 kWh Lithium-Ion Commercial Battery pack from power specialists Briggs & Stratton.

Its rugged design and IP66 rating made it an ideal solution for the winter months and harsh farming environments. When selecting the most suitable power source, Technotrade was able to use the know-how gained from being involved in several other projects as an electrification integrator.



Briggs & Stratton's unique team of electrification experts worked closely to support Technotrade and Cronos to ensure the required power output was met for each machine across every terrain.

Working alongside its team of developers, Briggs & Stratton was able to advise Cronos on the best way to integrate its solution into their design, including how best to house the battery packs for easy troubleshooting access if required.

Jakub Kejduš, Cronos' technology director, says:“With a wider focus on helping to develop much needed autonomous equipment for the agricultural industry, we wanted to partner with an internationally acclaimed power provider that has worldwide coverage.

“With the easy integration capabilities of its Vanguard battery range and their unique ruggedness, that makes them particularly adept for use in the agricultural industry, Briggs & Stratton were the ideal partner for this.”

Ladislav Poledna, business development manager electrification / rental at Briggs & Stratton EMEA, says:“When we were approached by Technotrade to support Cronos and work with them to integrate our Vanguard batteries into their design, we knew that they were perfectly suited for Cronos' needs.

“Vanguard batteries can endure extreme operating conditions, are dust- and water-resistant, and withstand being pressure-washed. They feature an integrated battery management system that is responsible for thermal runaway prevention and protection within each pack and monitors voltage, current, resistance, and temperatures.

“Vanguard batteries communicate with the machine to let it know exactly what's happening inside the batteries and avoid shutdowns. And those working across large farmyards with multiple fields can accurately monitor battery performance levels.

“The unique robot will help farmers to adopt new technologies into their working practices as they face farmworker shortage and a general need for workload reduction.”

With the business goal of moving towards more environmentally friendly farming, Cronos' decision to move to a battery powered engine helps to reduce the exposure of crops and farmland to harmful exhaust fumes.

Providing quiet emission-free operation at the point of use, the Cronos Quadro can be used for specialised tasks, such as weeding, precision sowing, soil cultivation, plant spraying or mowing grass and meadow vegetation – helping to support farmers without damaging the crop production.

Designed to be easy to use, the machine will work autonomously and will not require any manual operation once it is transported to the agricultural site – due to its onboard capabilities and integrated telematics.

Built-in wireless connectivity, powered by the Vanguard battery, helps to provide the operator with vital information during use, including data on key operating parameters as well as the real time location of the robot.

The information can be accessed by farmers remotely via a smartphone device to support with troubleshooting and tracking the progress of the machine. Throughout 2023, the Cronos Quadro's autonomous drive and control system is expected to be tested heavily out in the fields during the whole crop production cycle.

The developers also intend to work with Briggs & Stratton during this time to develop a hybrid alternative to the Cronos Quadro featuring one of its Vanguard engines, enabling individual customers to have the machine tailored to their unique requirements.

Jakub says:“After successful initial functional testing, we are in the process of finalising our data collection from sensors and cameras in the field as we make our final adjustments to the design, drive, and control system.

“The development of the Cronos Quadro has been an ongoing process for over a year, and we are delighted to be entering further stages of our development of the robot so that we can best support farmers looking to maximise their yields and reduce costs.”