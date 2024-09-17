KSP Partners With Peak Technologies And Locus Robotics To Install 60 Robots At Minnesota Site Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & News) KSP partners with Peak Technologies and Locus Robotics to install 60 robots at Minnesota site

KSP Fulfillment, a third-party logistics company, is partnering with Peak Technologies , a provider of digital and mobile workforce solutions, and Locus Robotics , a provider of autonomous mobile robot solutions for fulfillment warehouses.

KSP has deployed 60 of Locus's autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) at its warehouse in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, with operations initiated in August 2024.

Josh Haynes, senior vice president and general manager at KSP Fulfillment, says:“Locus's cutting-edge robotics are revolutionizing warehouse fulfillment and distribution.

“By augmenting our human workforce with LocusBots, we will unlock transformative gains in throughput, efficiency, and worker ergonomics – all while strengthening our commitment to world-class service for our customers.”

Tony Rivers, president and CEO of Peak Technologies, says:“As a solutions partner to KSP Fulfillment we are excited to integrate the Locus AMRs into their warehouse operations.

“Peak is thrilled to help streamline the order fulfillment process and drive further innovation for KSP Fulfillment.”

Peak Technologies was responsible for seamlessly integrating the Locus solution into KSP Fulfillment's warehouse technologies and help visualize the process.

The LocusBots will be tasked with working side-by-side with workers to pick and transport inventory and orders throughout KSP's 225,000 square foot fulfillment center, streamlining picking and replenishing operations to meet growing customer demand.

During the upcoming fall peak season period. KSP will take advantage of Locus's ability to seamlessly scale for growth by adding an additional 50 seasonal LocusBots to meet anticipated demand.

Rick Faulk, CEO of Locus Robotics, says:“We are thrilled to welcome KSP Fulfillment to the Locus family.

“Our proven, flexible robotics automation solution will help KSP to drive productivity and efficiency to new heights, seamlessly growing as they scale their operations.”

This deployment comes on the heels of Locus recently surpassing 3 billion picks by its robots across global customer deployments.

Locus's 3 billion pick milestone is a testament to the widespread adoption of Locus Robotics' innovative AMR technology across various industries, including retail, third-party logistics (3PL), healthcare, and manufacturing and reflects the trust among its over 150 customers for its seamless flexibility to meet surging order volumes, to deliver significant warehouse cost savings, while also improving workplace safety and worker ergonomics.