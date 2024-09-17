Techmediabreaks D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS) To Host Upcoming Qubits UAE 2024 Quantum Computing Event Showcasing 'Success Powered By Quantum'

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS)

(“D-Wave”) , a leader in quantum computing systems, software and services, announced that it is holding the first-ever Qubits UAE 2024 quantum computing event in Dubai. D-Wave is hosting the event with

Staque , a leading consulting and development practice in AI, blockchain and quantum computing, with the support of Staque's regional partner

SquareOne . Scheduled for September 20, 2024, Qubits UAE will showcase“success powered by quantum today” through real-world business optimization use cases, progress in quantum-driven AI technology, and demonstrations of annealing quantum computing performance over traditional computing.

“We're witnessing a remarkable moment in computing, as annealing quantum technology transitions from exploration to enterprise use, capable of driving measurable impact for customers today,” commented Dr. Alan Baratz, CEO of D-Wave.“We're honored to host Qubits UAE 2024 with Staque and SquareOne to show UAE-based organizations the transformative potential annealing quantum computing can have on both commercial and research endeavors in the country.”

To view the full press release, visit



About D-Wave Quantum Inc.

D-Wave is a leader in the development and delivery of quantum computing systems, software and services, and is the world's first commercial supplier of quantum computers-and the only company building both annealing quantum computers and gate-model quantum computers. The company's mission is to unlock the power of quantum computing today to benefit business and society. D-Wave does this by delivering customer value with practical quantum applications for problems as diverse as logistics, artificial intelligence, materials sciences, drug discovery, scheduling, cybersecurity, fault detection and financial modeling. D-Wave's technology has been used by some of the world's most advanced organizations including Mastercard, Deloitte, Davidson Technologies, ArcelorMittal, Siemens Healthineers, Unisys, NEC Corporation, Pattison Food Group Ltd., DENSO, Lockheed Martin, Forschungszentrum Jülich, University of Southern California, and Los Alamos National Laboratory.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking, as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements and may not be indicative of future results. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, among others, various factors beyond management's control, including the risks set forth under the heading“Risk Factors” discussed under the caption“Item 1A. Risk Factors” in Part I of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K or any updates discussed under the caption“Item 1A. Risk Factors” in Part II of our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in our other filings with the SEC. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements in this press release in making an investment decision, which are based on information available to us on the date hereof. We undertake no duty to update this information unless required by law.

