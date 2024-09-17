KT Capital Affiliate Acquires Majority Stake In Recycling Equipment Incorporated

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Deal Facilitated by Viking Mergers & Acquisitions



CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- An affiliate of

KT Capital of Atlanta, Georgia, has acquired majority interest in Recycling Equipment Incorporated (REI). The recapitalization was completed in partnership with REI's existing management and shareholders, positioning the company for continued growth and expansion.

Founded in 1994 by Scott Sharp, REI is a turnkey systems integrator that provides equipment solutions for recycling plastic, wood, and other essential materials. Operating from facilities in Newton, North Carolina, and Fort Worth, Texas, REI serves various industries, focusing on the eastern and southern United States. The company's comprehensive services include designing, manufacturing, distributing, and maintaining recycling equipment.

"We are extremely proud of the team we have assembled and the growth we've experienced over the years," said Sharp. "We are confident about the opportunity to partner with KT to further that growth, and we look forward to bringing our commitment to customer service to new markets."

Sharp and REI senior managers Dean Burrow and Joey Walls will work alongside KT Capital to further REI's well-established position in providing innovative solutions that preserve the country's natural resources.

Jim Tapp, Managing Partner of KT, said, "We are extremely excited to be working with the talented and experienced REI team. We look forward to collaborating closely with the team, leveraging their deep expertise, while providing strategic resources to unlock new growth opportunities. Our mutual goal is to build on the company's long history of providing quality products and world-class services to our customers."

REI was represented by Viking Mergers & Acquisitions, led by Trevor Crocker and Mike Donahue.

About Viking Mergers and Acquisitions

Viking provides M&A services to small and middle-market business owners. In business since 1996, Viking is one of the largest business brokers in the southeast US. The firm has successfully sold over 850 businesses with an 85% close rate, at an average of 96% of the listing price.



to request a free confidential business valuation or to get more information.

SOURCE Viking Mergers & Acquisitions

