(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) China has launched commercial operations for the AS700, its first domestically built manned airship, which will offer flights over the scenic region of Guilin.

The AS700 airship, capable of carrying up to 10 passengers, including the pilot, boasts a maximum range of 700 kilometres. The airship is known for its safety features, including a special shell design and a system with an adjustable thrust vector that enables vertical take-off and landing.

The AS700 has received certification from the Civil Administration of China (CAAC) and will provide with a unique bird's-eye view of the surrounding area, China Daily, a partner of TV BRICS reported .

“The potential of airships in China is very large,” stated a spokesperson for the AS700 project.“The low-altitude market is expected to grow rapidly, and the AS700 could be a key element in this industry.”