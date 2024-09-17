Saudi Literature, Publishing And Translation Commission: Qatar's Selection As Riyadh Book Fair Guest Of Honor Strengthens Cultural Ties

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Riyadh: The Saudi Literature, Publishing and Translation Commission announced that the selection of the State of Qatar as the guest of honor at the Riyadh International Fair 2024 allows for a review of the strong cultural and historical ties between the two brotherly countries.

The CEO of the Commission Dr. Mohammed Hasan Alwan said in a statement that Qatar's selection as the guest of honor of the fair will enable visitors of the event to learn about Qatari achievements in various fields of culture.

The State of Qatar will be the guest of honor at the upcoming edition of the fair, with the participation of the most important pioneers of culture, literature and art and key entities concerned with cultural work.

The public will have the opportunity to learn about the Qatari cultural and intellectual heritage through a special pavilion with a collection of rare manuscripts and a number of publications of the Ministry of Culture.

The fair offers its visitors an innovative cultural and cognitive journey that keeps pace with and employs the latest modern technologies and digital solutions, enabling them to learn about thousands of new publications and titles in various fields, and allowing them to enjoy many events and activities included in the exhibitions diverse and rich cultural program.

The Riyadh International Book Fair 2024 will be held at the King Saud University campus in Riyadh from Sept. 26 to Oct. 5, with the participation of over 2,000 local, Arab and international publishing houses and agencies from over 30 countries, distributed across 800 pavilions.

The exhibition will also feature a group of writers, thinkers and intellectuals from Saudi Arabia and abroad. It will include more than 200 activities suitable for all age groups, and many cognitive activities that enhance reading culture and encourage cultural creativity.



