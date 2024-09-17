LA BREA BAKERY ROLLS OUT ITS TAKE & BAKE ARTISAN BREADS IN OVER 1,000 TARGET STORES NATIONWIDE

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Experience America's #1 Artisan Bread - Including Artisan French Dinner Rolls,

Baguettes & Sandwich Rolls - Baked Fresh in Your Own Kitchen in Minutes

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Imagine the irresistible aroma of freshly baked bread filling your home, crisping to perfection in your oven, and ready to elevate any meal in just minutes - no mixing or measuring required. La Brea Bakery , America's #1 artisan bread brand, is expanding its offerings, making it easier than ever for individuals and families nationwide to enjoy high-quality bread at home with the launch of a selection of its Take & Bake breads in over 1,000 Target stores nationwide .

La Brea Bakery Take & Bake

Featuring three knead-to-know favorites - French Dinner Rolls, French Twin Pack Baguette, and French Sandwich Rolls - this collection brings the rich flavor and crispy crust of freshly baked La Brea Bakery breads straight to your kitchen via Target, combining unparalleled quality and taste with convenience and affordability. Founded in 1989, La Brea Bakery has mastered the art of artisan bread, using its original signature sourdough starter and just four simple ingredients to deliver deliciousness. Its breads are free from artificial preservatives, colors, and flavors, and all items are certified Non-GMO Verified, Kosher, and Vegan.

"Our Take & Bake line is about delivering the same exceptional quality and taste that our customers have come to expect from La Brea Bakery, but with the added convenience and enjoyment of baking it fresh in their own kitchen," said Jonathan Davis, La Brea Bakery's Culinary Innovation Leader.



French Dinner Rolls : Ideal for any meal, the French dinner rolls are ready to be baked to golden perfection with a crispy crust and a soft, airy interior.

French Twin Pack Baguette : These versatile baguettes deliver the authentic, rustic flavor of a French bakery. French Sandwich Rolls : Featuring a thin, crispy crust and a soft, airy crumb, they're ideal for building a satisfying sandwich or serving as a flavorful side.

"Whether you're planning a family dinner, preparing for a special occasion, or simply looking for a convenient way to enjoy artisan bread, La Brea Bakery Take & Bake breads offer the perfect solution. Keep them in your freezer and pop them in the oven to quickly make any meal or snack more delicious," said Brie Buenning, Senior Director of Marketing at La Brea Bakery.

La Brea Bakery Take & Bake breads are now available in Target's

bakery section and for local delivery through the Target App. For more information about La Brea Bakery, as well as Target store locations, please visit .

About La Brea Bakery

La Brea Bakery is North America's No.1 artisan bread brand. Since 1989, La Brea Bakery has focused on crafting true artisan bread with its original recipe, high quality ingredients, and dedication to the artisan process. Based in Los Angeles, the brand has revolutionized the modern artisan bread movement, enabling the culinary community and consumers to share the joy that hearth-baked, hand-crafted bread brings to their experiences.

La Brea Bakery breads are sold at grocery stores, online retailers and restaurant channels across the country. Find La Brea Bakery breads near you:

