PM Modi Congratulates Men's Hockey Team On Winning Asian Champions Trophy Title

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Sep 17 (IANS) Prime Narendra Modi has extended his heartfelt congratulations to the Indian men's hockey team on its triumph in the Men's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 in China. In a post on social X, PM Modi praised the team's "remarkable performance, unwavering spirit, and dedication", stating that their success has made the entire nation proud.

"Congratulations to the incredible Indian Men's Hockey Team for winning the Asian Men's Hockey Champions Trophy 2024! Their remarkable performance, unwavering spirit, and dedication have made the nation proud," the PM wrote in his post.

Defender Jugraj Singh's decisive strike in the 51st minute helped the Indian men's hockey team successfully defend its Asian Champions Trophy title, clinching a hard-fought 1-0 victory over hosts China in the final at the scenic Moqi Hockey Training Base, China Daur Ethnic Park, Hulunbuir, on Tuesday.

The win helped India continue as the most successful team in the tournament's history with a record-extending five titles. India also became the only team to win the title five times, having retained the trophy for the second consecutive edition after their triumph in 2023. India had previously achieved back-to-back titles in 2016 and 2018.

To reward the team's efforts, Hockey India announced a cash prize of INR 3 lakh for each player and INR 1.5 lakh for each support staff member.