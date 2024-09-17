Harrison Tang Appointed To ACA International Political Action Committee (ACPAC)

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) This prestigious role reflects Mr. Tang's leadership in advocating for the role of in enhancing the capabilities of members within the ARM industry.

- Harrison TangPASADENA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Spokeo is proud to announce that CEO Harrison Tang has been appointed as a committee member of the ACA International Action Committee (ACPAC). This prestigious role reflects Mr. Tang's leadership in advocating for the role of technology in enhancing the effectiveness and efficiency for members within the accounts receivable management (ARM) industry.In this position, Mr. Tang will represent the growing importance of software and technology in the ARM industry, on behalf of the ACA members and affiliates. He will focus on how technology can help improve the level of success to skip and locate and how the government can help facilitate newer technologies and innovations that can serve the collections industry on its mission.“I am excited to join ACPAC and contribute to advancing the critical role technology plays in the accounts receivable space,” said Harrison Tang.“In today's fast-paced world, having the right tools to locate individuals more efficiently is crucial. I look forward to collaborating with the committee to support candidates who understand and value the impact that software and data solutions bring to the ARM industry.”ACPAC is the voluntary, bipartisan political action committee for ACA International and is the only PAC that exclusively represents the ARM industry in the U.S. political system. ACPAC helps raise ACA's profile on Capitol Hill and builds relationships with candidates who recognize the essential role of the collection industry in the financial services ecosystem. It supports candidates with pro-business philosophies and positions on issues important to the ARM industry. ACPAC contributes to both Democratic and Republican candidates but does not participate in U.S. presidential elections.Harrison Tang's appointment to ACPAC underscores Spokeo's commitment to using technology to drive positive change and ensure the ARM industry remains well-represented in Washington, D.C.

