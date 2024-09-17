Large Group Of Luxury Cars Displayed At Cambodia's Famed Angkor

(MENAFN- IANS) Siem Reap, Sep 17 (IANS) A large group of luxury cars were displayed at the complex of the Angkor Archaeological Park in northwest Cambodia on Tuesday, of Sok Soken said.

More than 100 luxury cars taking part in a car rally gathered in front of the Angkor Wat temple, with the aim of showcasing the UNESCO-listed world heritage site to the world.

Soken said that was crucial to help further promote Cambodia's cultural tourism destination to the world, hoping that it would help attract more international tourists to the Southeast Asian country.

"It is definitely something that really showcases Cambodia to the rest of the world," he told reporters at the event. "As a global tourist destination, we are ready to receive all travelers from across the globe," Xinhua news agency reported.

The car rally kicked off in Vietnam on September 14, traversing Cambodia, Thailand, Malaysia, and is scheduled to conclude in Singapore on September 21.

Former Manchester United star Patrice Evra, who came to Cambodia for the car rally, said he was pleased to visit the kingdom, where people are really kind and friendly.

"It's the first time in my life I come to Cambodia," he told reporters at the event. "I recommend people to come to Cambodia, and they won't regret it."

Angkor Wat is one of major temples in the Angkor Archaeological Park. The 401-square-km park is home to 91 ancient temples, which had been built from the ninth to the 13th centuries.

The ancient park, which is the most popular tourist destination in Cambodia, attracted 651,857 international visitors in the first eight months of 2024, a year-on-year increase of 30.7 per cent, the state-owned Angkor Enterprise said.

The site made 30.3 million US dollars in revenue from ticket sales during the January-August period this year, up 31 per cent year on year.