Heidi Albert Highlighted As Benefactor Of High-Quality Financial Education Resources For Illinois Communities

Heidi Albert, Illinois Educators Council Advisory Board and Financial Wellness Advocate

- Vince Shorb, CEO, National Financial Educators CouncilCHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Heidi Albert – Director of People & Culture at 501(c)3 nonprofit The Greenwood Project – is donating educational-grade financial wellness resources to Illinois community organizations, the Illinois Financial Educators Council (IFEC) announced today. As an IFEC Advisory Board member, Albert is generously offering these materials to benefit schools, nonprofits, and other community groups across the state.In strong alignment with the mission of the IFEC's parent organization, the National Financial Educators Council (NFEC), Heidi Albert will sponsor distribution of financial wellness materials that are age-appropriate for all life stage tiers and demographic groups.The NFEC creates affiliate chapters at the state level to help local residents like those in the Prairie State to handle the unique financial challenges they're experiencing. All Illinois community organizations that express an interest in promoting financial wellness can benefit from Albert's generosity.Heidi Albert's qualifications include a JD from New York University School of Law; a BA with Honors from Trinity College; completion of the CHRO Executive Education programs at Wharton; and certificates in DEIB/Culture from Cornell University, Harvard Professional Development Program, and the Yale School of Management Executive Education Program. Her current role with The Greenwood Project involves preparing talented college students to enter the financial services industry; and leading HR initiatives to spark employee growth, strategic partnerships, and improved organizational performance. Her contributions to the IFEC Advisory Board aim to foster financial literacy and inclusion among today's youth and tomorrow's generations.By donating free financial education resources around the Prairie State, Heidi Albert seeks to help Illinoisans tackle the unique financial challenges they face. According to recent data, 43% of Illinois renters currently face potential eviction, while 9% of state residents are experiencing food insecurity.As an IFEC Advisory Board member, Heidi Albert's goals include leveraging her creativity, systems and process thinking, and emotional intelligence to forge strong connections, develop leaders, and move the financial wellness movement forward.“Financial inclusion is truly a passion of mine,” Albert comments.“I look forward to serving Illinois communities and continuing the work of spreading financial empowerment around the state and the whole country.”Albert joins a well-qualified group of professionals on the IFEC Advisory Board, all of whom offer unique expertise across diverse fields relevant to financial wellness advocacy and promotion. Through its alignment with the NFEC's mission, the Illinois Council has a short-term objective to give Prairie State dwellers access to the best quality of financial education materials and training. In the long term, the organization hopes to spread economic empowerment in communities across Illinois.Vince Shorb, NFEC CEO, states, "Heidi Albert is a key asset in driving the financial wellness movement forward. Her dedication to ensuring organizations across Illinois have access to quality financial wellness programming is remarkable. Through her work at The Greenwood Project, she is not only fostering the next generation of financial service providers but also helping individuals achieve better income and acquire the skills to manage it effectively. We deeply appreciate Heidi's contributions and commitment to financial literacy and empowerment."Toward those goals, the IFEC founds its mission on three pillars: 1) give Illinoisans easy access to high-grade financial wellness resources; 2) increase support and awareness about the financial wellness movement; and 3) build cohesive relationships to guide financial education initiatives that are scalable and sustainable.The IFEC (Illinois Financial Educators Council) represents one state-level affiliate of the National Financial Educators Council, which has status as both a Certified B Corporation® and an Accredited Provider of financial education through IACET. The NFEC's greater mission is to mobilize a worldwide group of financial wellness champions, equipping them with training and resources to build economic empowerment in communities around the globe.

