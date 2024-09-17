CHOMPS UNVEILS NEW LIMITED-TIME FLAVOR: SMOKY BBQ BEEF

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Leading Snack Brand Releases First-Ever Limited-Time Offering

CHICAGO, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chomps, the fastest–growing snack and food brand in the U.S.1, is proud to debut its newest flavor innovation and first limited-time offering with the launch of Smoky BBQ Beef. The highly requested flavor was created using natural hardwood smoke to achieve the ultimate woodfire flavor, and aligned with Chomps' guardrails, is zero sugar. It is now available for purchase exclusively through

chomps and Amazon.



Introducing Chomps New Limited Flavor: Smoky BBQ

Continue Reading

Unlike other BBQ flavored offerings, Chomps is made with real ingredients and has a crave-worthy taste without any sugar. Packing 10 grams of protein in each 1.15oz stick, the new limited-time flavor leans into its smoky profile, providing a bold-tasting snacking option for powerful nutrition any time of the day. Seasoned with black pepper, chili powder, smoked paprika, and garlic, the new Smoky BBQ Beef stick further drives Chomps' mission forward to fuel its community with accessible, real food that doesn't compromise on taste.

"Our team has been working tirelessly to perfect a flavor that has been highly requested within our community, but also remains aligned with the nutritional guardrails that consumers have come to expect from us," explains Chomps' Co-founder and Co-CEO, Pete Maldonado. "The new Smoky BBQ Beef provides an alternative flavor profile for our existing customers while helping Chomps reach new audiences."

Chomps Smoky BBQ is now available for $24 for a 10-count and $50 for a 24-count, exclusively online at chomps and Amazon. As with all Chomps' beef stick offerings, the new innovation is crafted from grass-fed and grass-finished beef, which ensures the meat is both tender and flavorful. Chomps' snacks use high-quality, lean protein and are zero carbs, zero sugar, and free from the top nine food allergens. Chomps full-size sticks are available in ten additional tasty varieties, including Original Beef, Jalapeño Beef, Sea Salt Beef, Italian Style Beef, Taco Beef, Habanero Beef, Original Turkey, Pepperoni Turkey, Jalapeño Turkey, and Salt and Pepper Venison. For more information or to find a retail location near you, visit

.

About Chomps

Chomps is the fastest-growing snack brand and food brand in the U.S.1, with products made from the highest-quality proteins and real ingredients. All Chomps sticks are made with grass-fed and finished beef, venison, or antibiotic-free turkey. Available in original size (1.15oz) and a mini-size stick (0.5oz), Chomps have 0g sugar and never contain soy, dairy, artificial preservatives or colors, MSG, or artificial nitrates or nitrites. Additionally, Chomps is Whole30-approved, certified gluten-free, and allergy-friendly. Visit

for more.



1Source: Numerator L52 W/E 8/11/24

Media Contact:



[email protected]

SOURCE Chomps

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED