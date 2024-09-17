8 Dead, 2,750 Wounded As Hezbollah Pagers Explode Across Lebanon 'Israeli Breach' Suspected

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Lebanon News: Hundreds of pager devices belonging to Hezbollah members exploded across Lebanon on Tuesday, killing at least 8 people and injuring as many as 2,750. The blasts, which occurred simultaneously in several Hezbollah strongholds, were described as an "Israeli breach" of the group's communications.

Associated Press has reported that Iran's ambassador in Lebanon has been wounded in the explosion of pagers in Lebanon. A Hezbollah official also said a few of its fighters were also wounded in Syria when the pagers they were carrying exploded.

War Monitor, an X account that reports on the Middle East conflict, stated that 14 people were wounded in Syria in Hezbollah pager blasts.

Lebanon's Health Minister Firas Abiad said at least eight people were killed and 2,750 wounded - 200 of them critically.

Hezbollah confirmed that three people were killed in 'mysterious' Lebanon pager explosions. This includes the son of a Hezbollah Member of Parliament apart from a girl and a Hezbollah fighter, AFP reported.



The militant group has informed that they have initiated a probe into the cause of 'simultaneous' pager blasts.

Hezbollah's pager network was reportedly compromised, resulting in explosions and widespread injuries.

The explosions occurred as Israel announced a broadening of its military objectives to include actions against Hezbollah in northern Lebanon.

A police officer inspects a car in which a hand-held pager exploded, in Beirut, Lebanon, on Tuesday, September 17.

AFP reported that dozens of Hezbollah members had been wounded in blasts in Beirut's southern suburbs and the south of the country. One Hezbollah member told AFP that the pager explosion incident was a result of an "Israeli breach" of its communications.

The incident marks the first of its kind since Hezbollah began engaging in near-daily clashes with Israel, following the October 7 attack on Israel by Hamas, which ignited the Gaza war.

Lebanon 's health ministry, in a statement, asked "all hospitals in... areas near the locations of the injured, to be on high alert and raise their level of preparedness", and "all health workers to urgently go to their workplaces" to assist.

The Lebanese Red Cross said in a statement shared on X, formerly Twitter, that it was on "high alert".

Hezbollah had asked its members to avoid using mobile phones after the Gaza war began to avoid Israeli breaches of the technology.

The group's members communicate through its own telecommunications system.

On Tuesday, Israel announced an expansion of its war objectives beyond the initial focus on Hamas, following the militant group's October 7 attacks.

Israel's updated strategy now includes addressing Hezbollah's actions along the northern border with Lebanon.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu 's office announced that the revised goals aim to ensure the safe return of northern residents to their homes.

Previously, Israel's primary objectives were to defeat Hamas and secure the return of hostages taken during the October 7 assault.

"The political-security cabinet updated the goals of the war this evening, so that they include the following section: the safe return of the residents of the north to their homes," Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said in a statement early Tuesday.

