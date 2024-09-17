Priyanka Chopra Delves Into Nostalgia After Nick Jonas’ Concert In London

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Sep 17 (IANS) Priyanka Chopra took to her social and shared her nostalgic moments on her husband Nick Jonas' birthday as he performed in London, United Kingdom.

Priyanka, who has 91.8 million followers on her Instagram account shared some wonderful pictures with her better half and daughter Malti Marie as she enjoys one of her best nights in London.

Priyanka shared many wonderful snapshots and videos from her memorable night along with an adorable picture in which Malti was seen keeping her hands on her eyes as her parents shared a kiss of love and joy.

In other pictures, Malti was seen enjoying herself while holding the mic in her lovely hands emphasizing her inner rockstar while spending time with her charming dad and uncles Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas.

Meanwhile, to mark this night as one of the finest the 'Barfi' actress shared a nostalgic story which is related to winning the iconic Miss World Title in the year 2000.

"Monday nights should not be so much fun". Also story time: I was crowned Miss World at this arena 24 years ago. It was called the Millennium Dome back then. I'll never forget my little 18 year old, excited, nervous and competitive self, trying to look and be the best I could be".

Priyanka later mentioned in her post about an unfortunate situation in which she survived well. She wrote, "A memory I will never forget from November 30th 2000 is the feeling of balancing on pencil heels with a gorgeous Hemant Trivedi dress that was falling off the entire evening because my body tape would not stay on, as I was sweating so much from nerves."

"Hence if you google the pictures, after I win, I look like I'm doing a namaste in gratitude but I'm actually desperately trying to keep my dress up. Clearly I survived and it was all well at the end". Priyanka continued.

"To be back here watching my husband and his brothers perform with my daughter, family and friends is such a full circle. Life has been good. Gratitude". Priyanka concluded.

On the work front, Priyanka will be featuring in the next season of the Richard Madden-starrer 'Citadel: Season 2' helmed by 'The Gray Man' famed brothers Joe Russo and Anthony Russo.

–IANS

ays/