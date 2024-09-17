Italian PM Meloni, Top Diplomats And Politicians Greet PM Modi On His 74Th Birthday

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Sep 17 (IANS) Several world leaders, diplomats and people from all walks of life, greeted Prime Narendra Modi on his 74th birthday on Tuesday.

"Happy birthday to the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi. I am sure that we will continue to strengthen our friendship and collaboration between Italy and India, to face together the global challenges that await us," Giorgia Meloni, Prime Minister of Italy, posted on X.

In his birthday greetings, Australia's High Commissioner to India, Philip Green highlighted strong bilateral relations and India-Australia 'dosti' (friendship).

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, many happy wishes to you on your birthday! We wish you good health. I am confident that under your leadership the Australia-India partnership will reach new heights. Happy Birthday PM Modi, Australia-India Dosti," he posted on social media.

Russia's Ambassador to India, Denis Alipov called PM Modi a "true friend of Russia" in his birthday wishes.

"On the auspicious occasion of his 74th birthday, our heartfelt greetings and best wishes for good health, long life and success of the honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a true friend of Russia and a staunch supporter of our countries' privileged strategic partnership!" wrote Alipov.

Earlier in the day, several top politicians of the country also extended their wishes to PM Modi on his birthday.

"I extend my heartfelt wishes to the Hon'ble Prime Minister on his birthday. May he be blessed with good health, strength, and wisdom to continue leading our nation towards progress and prosperity," said Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, N Chandrababu Naidu too sent his wishes to PM Modi.

"I pray for his good health and long life in service to the nation. May our nation continue to prosper under his visionary leadership," said CM Naidu, whose TDP is a key partner in the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre.

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan also conveyed heartfelt birthday wishes to PM Modi, calling him an "inspirational world leader, selfless Karmayogi, and architect of modern India".

The Jana Sena leader prayed for the Prime Minister's good health, long life, and continued strength.

“You are the embodiment of the hopes, aspirations, and patriotism of millions across this great nation. Under your visionary leadership, India has emerged as a global centre of peace, prosperity, and power. I am confident that through your leadership in building a compassionate and peaceful world, you will continue to lead the way for India to reclaim its position as a world leader (Vishwa Guru).

“The hopes and best wishes of millions of Indians around the globe are always with you. Once again, wishing you a very happy birthday, my dearest Prime Minister Sir,” wrote Pawan Kalyan.