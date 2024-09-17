INFINITI of Arabian Automobiles Recognized for Exceptional Performance with 2023 Global Award

(MENAFN- Cicero & Bernay A Communication Consultancy) INFINITI of Arabian Automobiles Company (AAC), a division of the AW Rostamani Group and the exclusive distributor of INFINITI in Dubai, Sharjah, and the Northern Emirates, has been honored with the prestigious INFINITI Global Award for fiscal year 2023. This accolade celebrates AAC’s outstanding achievements in sales performance, after-sales service, and customer excellence.



The award was presented by Mr. Makoto Uchida, President and CEO of Nissan Motor Corporation, to Mr. Khalid Al Rostamani, Chairman and Group CEO of AW Rostamani Group, during a special visit to AAC’s headquarters in Dubai, which saw the attendance of senior figures including Mr. Thierry Sabbagh, Divisional Vice President and President of Nissan Middle East, Nissan Saudi Arabia, and INFINITI Middle East; Mr. Albert Khreiche, Managing Director of INFINITI Middle East; Dr. Amina Al Rostamani, Board Member and COO of AW Rostamani Group; Mr. Michel Ayat, CEO of AWR Automotive, and Mr. Hussam Baghdadi, Senior Director of Arabian Automobiles Company.



AAC INFINITI continues to set high standards in delivering premium experiences and solidifies its leadership in the UAE’s competitive automotive market.



This recognition highlights the strong partnership between AAC and INFINITI, reflecting their shared commitment to innovation, and collaboration within the region’s evolving automotive landscape paving the way for future growth and reinforcing its position as a pioneer in the luxury automotive sector.







