Hezbollah outlines series of 13 targeted military operations against Israeli positions

(MENAFN) In a statement issued at midnight, Hezbollah has outlined a series of 13 targeted military operations against Israeli positions on Monday, September 16, 2024. The group asserts that these resulted in confirmed direct hits and inflicted injuries on Israeli personnel.



Hezbollah’s detailed report highlights that these operations were executed in solidarity with the Palestinian people in Gaza and their resistance efforts. The group's offensive targeted various Israeli military sites along the border between Lebanon and Palestine. The statement provides a comprehensive overview of the day's activities:



1. **Initial Attacks**: The series of operations commenced with an assault on Israeli military positions near the Metulla site. Rockets were used in this early phase, achieving direct hits on the targeted positions.



2. **Midday Offensive**: At 13:45, Hezbollah launched artillery shells at the Birkat Risha site. Following this, at 14:30, rockets were fired at Israeli artillery positions in al-Za'oura, with the group confirming direct hits.



3. **Aerial and Rocket Strikes**: The group then reported conducting an aerial attack on a gathering of Israeli soldiers near Metulla. This was followed by rocket-propelled grenade strikes at 16:25 targeting the Metulla area, which also reportedly achieved direct hits. At 16:35, Hezbollah targeted Israeli soldiers stationed near the Mattat barracks with rocket-propelled weapons, successfully hitting their targets.



4. **Further Engagements**: The statement continued with details of machine gun attacks on the Ruwaisat Al-Alam site in the Kafr Shuba hills, resulting in injuries. At 17:00, Hezbollah targeted the Al-Samaqa site, also in the Kafr Shuba hills, using rockets that reportedly hit the target directly.



5. **Retaliatory Actions**: Additionally, Hezbollah claimed responsibility for launching Katyusha rockets at the Ramim Basaliya barracks and the Ramot Naftali Onion barracks. These attacks were described as retaliatory measures in response to Israeli assaults on southern villages and safe houses, particularly in the towns of Houla, Blida, and Kafr Shouba.



This extensive report from Hezbollah signals a significant escalation in the ongoing conflict, demonstrating the group's intensified military engagement against Israeli targets. The reported direct hits and injuries highlight the severity of the operations and reflect the continued volatility of the region.

