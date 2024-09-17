HR Technology Conference & Exposition® To Unveil Industry’S Latest Products Next Week

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Annual Continues to Shape the Future of HR

Achievers – Booth No. 4918

Introducing Inclusion Coach, Achievers' AI model to promote inclusive communication. Integrated into the recognition flow, Inclusion Coach analyzes text in real-time for biased language and offers suggestions for continuous coaching. This helps enhance the quality of recognitions and contributes to a positive culture by making it easier to send and receive recognitions everyone can feel good about.

Airbo – Booth No. 3112

Introducing Airbo AI, a tool that makes it easier for employees to get quick answers to their HR questions. With Airbo AI, employees can text their questions in any language and get an instant reply. The system uses a company's existing benefits and HR documents to provide accurate information and directs employees to the right resources if they need more help.

ArieWorks – Booth No. 7730AR

ArieWorks announces the release of its HR integration platform, designed to centralize all HR-related content, seamlessly integrate with existing HR systems and utilize carefully curated external content to enhance workflows, boost HR responsiveness and elevate employee engagement for a more efficient and connected workplace.

Ask Steve – Booth No. 7730CE

Ask Steve, the Chrome extension that adds AI superpowers to any HR application, is excited to announce the launch of the Recruiting Skill Pack. With one click, recruiters can install a set of AI skills and AI buttons for LinkedIn that will enable them to quickly capture leads, qualify candidates, craft personalized cold outreach messages, write better and faster candidate communications and more.

Auxi – Booth No. 7730AZ

Auxi expanded the enterprise-ready features of its conversational AI for employee service, including Citadel, a private, secure version hosted in customers' AWS instance; Auxi Analytics & Transcripts for detailed conversation history and automated resolution; and advanced self-service for admins to index and filter SharePoint, documents and knowledge bases, dramatically reducing dependency on IT.

Avature – Booth No. 7606

Avature has launched an enhanced version of Social Learning, its platform designed to transform employee development and replace legacy technology. With cutting-edge AI and interactive social features that ignite employee engagement, Avature fosters a culture of continuous learning by seamlessly integrating skills development into every talent lifecycle stage.

BarRaiser – Booth No. 5025

A conversational AI engine solving the use case for better interviews and, hence, better hiring for enterprises, BarRaiser is announcing a pioneering feature where it can introduce Interview Intelligence during in-person interviews. This exclusive capability helps enterprises capture every interview and touch point with the candidate to improve the quality of hire. BarRaiser does this without requiring additional or specialized hardware.

Beekeeper – Booth No. 9428

Beekeeper will unveil new features, such as a Recognition Widget, Anonymous Forms, PeopleOps Templates and Advanced Engagement Analytics, to further enhance workforce success.

Betterworks – Booth No. 6909

Betterworks introduces Talent Profiles, now with AI-driven Skills Assist, which analyzes performance data from goals, feedback, and reviews in real time to identify and validate skills. By improving the quality and accuracy of skills data, this feature empowers HR teams to assess their workforce accurately, identify skill gaps, and align workforce capabilities with organizational objectives.

Bindbee Inc. – Booth No. 3426

Bindbee announces Scoping, which enables HR teams to protect Personal Identifiable Information (PII) when sharing data across HRIS, ATS and Payroll systems. With a plug-and-play setup, Scoping enables HR leaders to reduce data exposure risks. For vendors, this is a chance to prioritize data privacy as a core value.

Boon Company, Inc. – Booth No. 4315

Boon will feature upcoming releases, including gamification badges with engagement features to increase referral rates; streamlined onboarding with an improved integration experience reducing onboarding time by 25 percent; Boon Points, an in-app reward portal with 2,000+ options available in 200+ countries; and Native Payment Processing, a secure KYC process, automated referral reward payments and streamlined tax documentation.

Businessolver – Booth No. 7909

Businessolver's newest innovation in the Benefitsolver platform: the Benefits Communication and Automation Engine, an industry-leading engagement solution for HR and benefits pros. Designed to create, deliver, and optimize workforce campaigns beyond traditional emails and texts. Matched with advanced and predictive insights and trends, it ensures timely, targeted communications, maximizing clients' engagement goals.

Chmura Economics & Analytics – Booth No. 5812

Chmura announces the addition of global job ads data to its labor market analysis software, JobsEQ. The initial release includes job ads and three years of historical data for trend analysis from 17 countries, including Great Britain, Canada, Australia, South Africa and India. Through the Talent Watch and RTI tools, data can be queried by title, employer, skill, keyword and location.

Chronus – Booth No. 3716

Chronus is doubling down on employee engagement with the launch of its Purpose Enhancement functionality, content and services, which are now incorporated into its mentoring and ERG solutions. Through a proprietary purpose assessment, kickoff, enhanced matching and conversation guides, employees can better unlock their motivations, values and productivity at work.

Claro Mentor – Booth No. 7730BM

Supporting the Relationship-Led Growth approach, Claro Mentor, an AI-powered coaching platform, introduces Conversations Wizard, designed to support periodic and ongoing feedback conversations. Combining LLM, scientific assessments and HR best practices tailored to individual motivators, Conversations Wizard integrates workflow tools to enhance communication and engagement.

Classet – Booth No. 3814

Classet launches its end-to-end AI Recruiter, which works directly with any ATS to engage candidates within seconds of application, answer any questions or field objections, complete a fully customized phone interview, generate a full background and skills summary, update the candidate within the ATS and set up next steps, including scheduling them for a video, phone or onsite interview.

Cygence – Booth No. 7730BS

Cygence introduces Cygence the Game, a cyber security solution employing gamification and scenario-based training to engage and educate. Cygence is shaking up learning and development design and delivery through realistic challenges and fun, relevant content.

DailyPay – Booth No. 9518

DailyPay adds Credit Health to its platform. Credit Health is a free financial wellness tool integrated into the DailyPay app. This allows DailyPay users to stay informed about their credit status, identify potential issues promptly and make more informed decisions about their financial situation.

Digital Wellness Institute – Booth No. 7730J

The Digital Wellness Institute has teamed up with Fast Company to identify the most Digitally Balanced WorkplacesTM in the U.S. and globally. This certification program measures screen balance, digital inclusion and boundaries to help companies benchmark their practices.

Epinal, Inc. – Booth No. 3525

Epinal will unveil the first of its kind: a handheld Narcotic Breath testing device for multiple drugs. Results are immediate and observable in person, which means no more sending people to a lab and waiting for a urine screening. This solution enables the immediate testing of someone in the workplace, resulting in a measurable impact on logistics, hiring and critical incidents.

FairNow – Booth No. 7730BB

FairNow debuts its Trusted AI Report feature. As AI plays an increasingly prominent role in HR technology, FairNow's Trusted AI Report automates comprehensive governance reporting, simplifying the creation of responsible AI (RAI) documentation. This feature helps vendors demonstrate their commitment to AI transparency to build trust with clients and prospects through third-party documentation.

Firstup – Booth No. 552 8

Firstup will introduce automated Journeys designed to enhance employee experience and engagement. Journeys make it possible to send personalized messages activated by employee data and behavior in the moments that matter the most. Users can save time using pre-built templates and workflows with easily customizable built-in split logic. Track engagement changes and optimize strategies with comprehensive reporting at every level.

Free Agent Source Inc. – Booth No. 5810

Introducing the Answer Desk enterprise app support for HR, Payroll, Workforce Management and more. Clients have the ability to get answers fast from expert consultants who know their app. Consultants are employees of Free Agent Source Inc. with no partners or micro managers to get in between. Pay by credit card with no commitment to an extended engagement.

Gem – Booth No. 5928

New from Gem, AI Sourcing helps customers find quality candidates faster by scanning millions of public profiles for the best matches based on their criteria. Users tell Gem AI what they are looking for and get actionable profiles with contextual recommendations, verified emails and customizable sequences that drive higher conversions.

Guardian – Booth No. 4615

Guardian identifies ways to enhance well-being. Its new digital well-being hub, GuardianWellTM, has been built to remove the barriers that keep employees from using their workplace wellness benefits. It also includes educational content that supports employees' mind, body and wallet.®

Heidrick Navigator – Booth No. 8825

Heidrick Navigator provides board-ready insights that offer a deep understanding of both current and future leadership landscapes. Through intuitive dashboards, Talent and Business leaders can easily identify strengths and gaps, driving actionable change that aligns with immediate needs and long-term business goals.

HireArt, Inc. – Booth No. 9809

HireArt is launching a simple self-serve tool for contractor management. With just this one tool, customers can manage global recruitment, kicking off recruitment anywhere in the world; self-serve hiring requests, telling HireArt about the ideal candidate, the work they'll be doing and the budget; and built-in compliance, hiring freelancers or contract employees compliantly in the US or abroad.

Hirezon Corporation – Booth No. 7730AF

Hirezon is launching MyReferredTM, a new student recruitment and enrollment feature alongside Talent Acquisition, to help higher education institutions, especially community colleges, boost revenue and address enrollment challenges. By engaging employees, students and alumni, it builds a private pool of prospects, streamlining enrollment and reducing costs compared to traditional methods.

HR Harriet – Booth No. 7730O

HR Harriet will introduce its newest feature, which supports customers in curating and improving their internal knowledge. Harriet will be able to report back on missing documentation, how many employees are looking for the information, and how to improve the documentation. Harriet will also allow admins to override the AI answers to the questions. Harriet essentially now learns and gets smarter over time.

HubEngage – Booth No. 9724

HubEngage introduces its AI Voice Assistant - a new, hands-free sidekick. Imagine automating HR, comms and engagement tasks with just voice. Post updates, announce events, send surveys, recognize employees and more without lifting a finger – no dashboards, no typing – just talking. Experience the future of employee engagement.

inFeedo – Booth No. 4914

inFeedo announces the launch of its AI & People Science-powered Candidate Experience product to help large organizations reduce candidate drop-offs and improve hiring experience. inFeedo's Candidate Experience product automates the journey from application to onboarding using conversational AI and helps recruiters predict candidates at risk of dropping off.

Iris ID – Booth No. 5326

Iris ID formally rolls out and delivers IrisTimeTM iTMS Cloud, the solution to help organizations strategically manage time and attendance functions. iTMS Cloud is a critical enhancement that, when paired with biometric time clocks such as the IrisTimeTM iT100, automates data collection and converts transactional data in real time.

iTacit – Booth No. 3516

iTacit launches Advanced Forms & Task Automation for frontline teams. Recognizing that managing complex processes across systems is overwhelming, iTacit's new solution automates tasks, eliminates manual processes and improves visibility to frontline teams. With seamless integrations, advanced logic, targeting and real-time adaptability, it simplifies HR operations, allowing leaders to focus on what matters.

Jellie AI – Booth No. 7730BO

Jellie AI empowers recruiting agencies and search firms to get more control over their network and make more money. Jellie uses AI to update and enrich candidate data, gather insights from unstructured data like notes and interviews and instantly make it possible to find perfect candidates for any role.

Jobma – Booth No. 4118

Jobma's upcoming functionalities include a new built-in AI assistant. Users get navigation assistance, information and support through natural language interactions. With AI-assisted live interviews, candidates will be able to participate in real-time interactive and conversational interviews with an AI recruiter.

JobTV – Booth No. 7730U

JobTV's new mobile app gives jobseekers the ability to discover new jobs by watching videos. Swipe right to apply. Job boards, agencies and employers can repost their jobs to the JobTV app for free or white label the technology to offer their own custom-branded app powered by JobTV.

Joynd – Booth No. 6107

Joynd Portal is now publicly available as a zero-code solution for background screening and assessment vendors to effortlessly deploy ATS integrations for their clients. With a new pricing model to get to revenue faster, this user-friendly platform solves the pains of integration that would otherwise require development work and deep knowledge of each ATS.

Kerplunk – Booth No. 4614

Kerplunk proudly unveils the Interview Co-Pilot, complementing its signature one-way interview tech. This new offering combines live interaction with our AI-powered analysis, providing meaningful insights on skills, cultural fit and "X-its." Get the best of both worlds: async efficiency plus dynamic engagement, all powered by Kerplunk's cutting-edge technology.

Litmos – Booth No. 9412

Litmos is deepening its commitment to innovation in learning technology through AI solutions. Litmos' new AI playlist & AI-powered content authoring tools support positive learning experiences for admins and learners. Litmos' AI solutions are powered by its proprietary AI infrastructure, meaning customers can trust that their content and data are private and protected within the Litmos LMS.

Live Data Technologies – Booth No. 7730BV

Introducing Live Data's Moneyball for Talent Intelligence, the platform for talent benchmarking and monitoring talent movements as they happen. Moneyball leverages Live Data's real-time job change data to provide a granular view of every company – all tied to continuously monitored individuals and their employment history.

Lively Root – Booth No. 3419

Introducing Lively Root's On-Demand Release Program! Pre-purchase branded plant kits, and Lively Root will store them at its farm and ship them on demand – perfect for new hires, anniversaries and more. Gifts never expire and ship within 48 hours.

LYTIQS , formerly HCMI – Booth No. 7026

With 75 percent of companies struggling to complete workforce plans, LYTIQS (formerly HCMI) announces automated Workforce Planning & Talent Strategy with AI-Driven Insights. Powered by its AI & proprietary algorithms, LYTIQS closes the gap with new modules featuring automated workforce planning, tailored talent strategy, custom top-down and bottoms-up planning and AI-driven diagnostic insights with actionable recommendations.

Manifest – Booth No. 3720

Employers can reduce their 401(k) plan costs by 20% by helping their employees increase savings. Manifest invented a virtual transfer advisor to help employees move old 401(k)s into active accounts with less than 10 minutes of effort. After helping 250k+ participants through employers, the Manifest team launches a new portal to help any financial wellness provider provide the same feature to their users.

Niche Academy – Booth No. 5024

The new Niche Academy Leadership Development Program builds effective leaders through live coaching, self-paced training, practice and feedback. It equips leaders with skills to address negative behavior like attrition, gossip and bullying and help their teams overcome disruption and uncertainty. The 12-week cohort experience provides maximum flexibility – ideal for middle managers.

Novir – Booth No. 6109

Novir's enhanced InstaCLEAR virtual drug testing solution provides a streamlined and standardized process, including pre-employment, post-incident, reasonable suspicion and random use cases. With its 24/7 on-demand virtual scheduling, 100 percent digital process and transparent upfront pricing, customers can expect consistent and reliable service anytime, anywhere.

OrgAcuity – Booth No. 7730Z

Introducing OrgAcuity: the new standard for people analytics tech! OrgAcuity's Relational Experience Platform strategically integrates relational analytics, employee listening and actionable intelligence. The platform transforms data into engaging AI-powered stories and personalized guidance to empower managers to drive change.

OrgPro – Booth No. 7730BU

OrgPro is a workforce strategy advisor and planning platform. Leveraging real-time competitor intelligence, industry best practices and client business context, OrgPro is used at the C-Suite and board level to lead the market at every business stage: new orgs, reorgs, annual staffing and acquisition value creation planning.

Paletter – Booth No. 4725

Paletter releases new transcript analysis features to enhance its AI-powered soft skills assessment. Using one-way video interviews, Paletter's AI mirrors human intuition, providing scores aligned with hiring decisions and significantly reducing initial face-to-face interviews that bog down the hiring process. These updates will streamline hiring and improve candidate selection efficiency.

Pandatron – Booth No. 7730T

Pandatron announces the launch of a transformative new feature that promises to revolutionize how companies support their employees' journeys to self-realization through a unique AI coaching platform that scales one-on-one personalized experiences across entire organizations.

PerfectGift.com – Booth No. 5501

Introducing PerfectGift+: The Ultimate Gifting Solution for HR Professionals. Empower recipients to choose their ideal gift from thousands of eGift card brands, physical Visa gift cards, or cash transfers with Zelle. Personalize gifts and effortlessly manage orders through a user-friendly dashboard. Discover the perfect solution for rewarding teams and enhancing employee satisfaction.

Phenom – Booth No. 5605

Phenom Onboarding shortens time to productivity while creating a fast, easy and positive experience for new hires. It provides HR, IT, TA and TM teams with a holistic approach to transition candidates to employees from one platform – including preboarding, onboarding, crossboarding, offboarding and reboarding tasks such as compliance and background checks, IT provisioning and payroll initiation.

Praisidio – Booth No. 10021

Praisidio AI Analytics and Reporting now integrates with ADP Workforce Now®. ADP customers can leverage Praisidio to get instant ChatGPT-like answers and insights and create reports in minutes.

Public Insight – Booth No. 7022

Public Insight releases TalentView widgets and reports for easy and instant access to talent market intelligence. Market metrics on job postings, compensation, fill days, supply/demand, quick apply rates and reviews can be analyzed over time by job title, region, employer and industry. Insights via online widgets and report PDFs help inform recruiting decisions and uncover new business opportunities.

Reclaim Health – Booth No. 7730N

Reclaim Health will demo its AI-powered healthcare financial advocacy platform that helps families manage healthcare costs and optimize benefits. It uncovers overcharges, advocates for users and provides analytics to optimize benefit offerings. The platform engages members year-round, notifying them of savings opportunities and assisting with complex billing issues.

Remodel Health – Booth No. 9528

Remodel Health is proud to announce the launch of ICHRA+ Enterprise, a cutting-edge solution designed to give employers unparalleled control and flexibility in managing their health benefits while delivering a superior employee experience for groups with over 500 employees this open enrollment.

retrain.ai – Booth No. 3409

retrain.ai introduces key enhancements to its platform, including an optimized Skills Architecture module that quickly and seamlessly establishes the organizational dynamic role catalog based on skills, tailored taxonomy and career pathing. New AI-driven copilots, like Sofi, guide HRs through tasks with natural language prompts, simplifying decision-making and boosting productivity.

ReviewTailor – Booth No. 7730T

ReviewTailor adds gamification to make performance management more engaging, with its new feature set to be released in Q4 2024. Employees can now earn points, unlock badges, track real-time progress, and compete in friendly challenges. This boosts motivation, fosters growth and enhances collaboration.

SeekOut – Booth No. 6118

SeekOut announces its innovative Cross-Channel Search product. Cross-Channel enables talent leaders to conduct a single, comprehensive search to find and hire the best candidate across multiple talent pools, including employees, alumni, ATS candidates and external sources. This intuitive interface matches the right skills to the best candidate for the role.

Soluta – Booth No. 6904

Soluta will launch Soluta Sync - its new offering that delivers a consolidated, reconciled and precise benefits bill, saving valuable time and resources. Soluta Sync brings together carriers, brokers, enrollment platforms and employers in one place to simplify complex billing, enable operational efficiencies and provide accurate, comprehensive solutions.

StartDate – Booth No. 7730M

StartDate introduces its proprietary AI technology for the talent management industry, designed to optimize candidate selection and hiring processes and create a seamless experience for enterprises and HRIS platforms. PoweredBy is the Salesforce of the recruiting and talent management ecosystem, elating both sides of the hiring spectrum, utilizing the latest AI technology and built on an industrial scale.

SteppingStone – Booth No. 4314

Stella, SteppingStone's AI assistant, is redefining hiring by building personalized connections between job seekers and employers-no more keyword-matching games. Stella's advanced AI capabilities create clarity, confidence, and personalization for job seekers and employers alike. Stella also provides skill-based learning content, paving the way to success and growth.

Sunbeam – Booth No. 7730S

Sunbeam launches its feedback analytics tool that centralizes data from existing sources, integrating employee surveys, onboarding and offboarding data, public datasets and any other form of feedback. Using advanced topic modeling, it delivers precise insights, revealing deeper patterns and trends in employee feedback. Sunbeam works with existing data, allowing for instant implementation.

Sustainable Talent – Booth No. 4928

Sustainable Talent transforms recruiting with Talent as a Service (TaaS), offering a GDPR-compliant, AI-powered Candidate Portal. Tailored to customers' specific needs, this platform enhances recruitment efficiency, supports data-driven decisions, and delivers measurable results, ensuring a seamless and customized hiring experience for each client.

Survale – Booth No. 6709

Survale's new High Volume Hiring Intelligence provides an integrated toolkit to help track high-volume hiring performance and provide actionable insights to optimize the people, partners, processes and technologies used to hire. Whether using RPOs or hiring internally, Survale's automated feedback and intelligent analytics show exactly what's working and what's not within hiring processes.

Take2 AI – Booth No. 4023

Take2 is excited to announce the launch of its conversational AI simulation - Real-time, hyper-realistic role-play calls that help companies predict their best job applicants by auto-grading them on soft skills such as sales acumen, customer centricity, communication, delivery and tonality.

TEQ Connect – Booth No. 7730AM

TEQ Connect will showcase its predictive model SaaS platform for the manufacturing industry. TEQ Connect enables hiring managers to include education, experience and required skills, and define behavioral and motivational traits to create Job Profiles that determine employability. Candidates' assessments are assigned at TEQ ScoreTM - Trade Employability Quotient – with real-time matching to accelerate hiring.

Topicflow – Booth No. 7730CG

Topicflow is launching its innovative AI-driven performance management platform in beta. Topicflow AI enables managers to track goals, have effective coaching conversations, and conduct efficient data-driven performance reviews.

Trainery One – Booth No. 6924

Trainery One announces TRAKCoaching, a new learning management solution designed to manage coaching programs, coaches and coachees. The platform provides comprehensive features and analytics for organizations to manage operations, track program results and support on-the-go coaching professionals. TRAKCoaching integrates with other Trainery Learning and HCM solutions.

Veritone Hire – Booth No. 9709

Veritone Hire releases "Down-Funnel Reporting," where customers can analyze full-funnel conversion and costs associated with 'Hire Programmatic' advertising. By leveraging Veritone Hire's Programmatic Down-Funnel integration, users can connect advertising back to the hire, see end-to-end performance and optimize advertising for cost savings and better hiring outcomes.

