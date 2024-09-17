Kellstrom Aerospace Relocates Its Asia Office To Singapore's Aerospace Park, Strengthening Its Presence In Asia

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Kellstrom Singapore Aerospace Park

- George Poh, Managing Director, Asia Pacific (APAC)DAVIE, FL, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Kellstrom Aerospace , a global leader in commercial aftermarket lifecycle solutions, is excited to announce the relocation of its Asia office to Aerospace Park, Singapore.This strategic move marks a significant commitment to expansion in Asia for Kellstrom Aerospace Group, which includes Kellstrom Aerospace, Vortex Aviation , and The Aircraft Group. Combined with the strategic addition of new team members in the region, the company is in position to enhance its presence and capabilities in the region to support Airlines, Operators, Lessors and MROs.Being located within Aerospace Park, home to numerous other aerospace firms, offers Kellstrom greater opportunity to establish partnerships, drive innovation, and enhance business development initiatives. The move aligns well with Kellstrom's global presence as an important participant in the commercial aerospace industry and reinforces its commitment to the industry in conjunction with its other locations in Fort Lauderdale, Chicago, Dublin, and Shannon."We look forward to continuing our growth and innovation in Singapore, these efforts are critical to ensuring our customers' long-term success, and we are committed to supporting their evolving needs in an increasingly dynamic industry," said George Poh, Managing Director, Asia Pacific (APAC). "This is a tremendous opportunity to further enhance customer value through our comprehensive suite of aftermarket aviation solutions.”About Kellstrom Aerospace:Kellstrom Commercial Aerospace, Inc. dba Kellstrom Aerospace is one of the largest commercial aftermarket distribution channel partners to leading OEMs, airlines, leasing companies, financial institutions, air transport operators and MRO's worldwide. Differentiated by its operational heritage, on-hand relevant inventory and parts management emphasis, Kellstrom Aerospace provides immediate access to one of the world's largest and most comprehensive inventories of new aircraft parts for engine and airframe heavy maintenance, phase checks and line maintenance.Kellstrom Aerospace offers an unparalleled level of cost-effective supply chain solutions, including OEM parts distribution and OEM services, commercial aftermarket parts provisioning and sunset fleet services, technical services, consignment management, repair management, overhauled rotable component programs, whole aircraft/engine asset leasing and trading, and fleet provisioning programs based on real world experience. Kellstrom Aerospace provides 24/7 AOG and Just-In-Time (JIT) support covering all service offerings to over 2,000 customers in 90 countries. For more information on Kellstrom Aerospace, please visit: .

Marisol Gomez

Kellstrom Aerospace Group

+1 954-538-2253

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.