Timken Named One Of Fast Company's Best Workplaces For Innovators In Manufacturing
Date
9/17/2024 7:00:55 AM
NORTH CANTON, Ohio, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR ;
), a global technology leader in engineered bearings and industrial motion,
has earned a spot on Fast Company's
list of Best Workplaces for Innovators as a finalist in the manufacturing category. This recognition highlights companies across the globe that encourage employees throughout the organization to invent new and better ways of doing business.
"Throughout our 125 years as a company, our employees have closely collaborated with our customers to create technical solutions that serve as the catalyst for our growth," said Natasha Pollock, Timken vice president, human resources. "We develop and invest in our global team of problem solvers so they can help enable a wide range of applications and advance industries, such as renewable energy, electric vehicles, automation and more. This honor recognizes our innovative culture, which empowers our employees to design and deliver products with lasting impact."
The Best Workplaces for Innovators list
celebrates company cultures that empower employees at all levels to improve processes, create new products, or invent new ways of doing business. Companies selected are featured in the September 2024 issue of Fast Company magazine and on fastcompany . Earlier this year, the publication named Timken to its prestigious World's Most Innovative Companies list.
About The Timken Company
The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR ;
,
a global technology leader in engineered bearings and industrial motion, designs a growing portfolio of next-generation products for diverse industries. For 125 years, Timken has used its specialized expertise to innovate and create customer-centric solutions that increase reliability and efficiency. The company posted
$4.8 billion
in sales in 2023 and employs more than 19,000 people globally, operating from 45 countries. Timken is one of the
World's Most Innovative Companies
and
Best Workplaces for Innovators
according to
Fast Company, and has been recognized among
America's Most Responsible Companies ,
America's Greatest Workplaces
and
America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity
by
Newsweek,
Best Companies to Work For
by
U.S. News & World Report,
the
World's Most Ethical Companies®
by Ethisphere and
America's Most Innovative Companies
by
Fortune.
Media Relations:
Scott Schroeder
234.262.6420
[email protected]
