Timken Named One Of Fast Company's Best Workplaces For Innovators In Manufacturing

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NORTH CANTON, Ohio, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR ;

), a global leader in engineered bearings and industrial motion,

has earned a spot on Fast Company's

list of Best Workplaces for Innovators as a finalist in the category. This recognition highlights companies across the globe that encourage employees throughout the organization to invent new and better ways of doing business.

logo

Continue Reading

"Throughout our 125 years as a company, our employees have closely collaborated with our customers to create technical solutions that serve as the catalyst for our growth," said Natasha Pollock, Timken vice president, human resources. "We develop and invest in our global team of problem solvers so they can help enable a wide range of applications and advance industries, such as renewable energy, electric vehicles, automation and more. This honor recognizes our innovative culture, which empowers our employees to design and deliver products with lasting impact."

The Best Workplaces for Innovators list

celebrates company cultures that empower employees at all levels to improve processes, create new products, or invent new ways of doing business. Companies selected are featured in the September 2024 issue of Fast Company magazine and on fastcompany . Earlier this year, the publication named Timken to its prestigious World's Most Innovative Companies list.

About The Timken Company

The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR ;

,

a global technology leader in engineered bearings and industrial motion, designs a growing portfolio of next-generation products for diverse industries. For 125 years, Timken has used its specialized expertise to innovate and create customer-centric solutions that increase reliability and efficiency. The company posted

$4.8 billion

in sales in 2023 and employs more than 19,000 people globally, operating from 45 countries. Timken is one of the

World's Most Innovative Companies

and

Best Workplaces for Innovators

according to

Fast Company, and has been recognized among

America's Most Responsible Companies ,

America's Greatest Workplaces

and

America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity

by

Newsweek,

Best Companies to Work For

by

U.S. News & World Report,

the

World's Most Ethical Companies®

by Ethisphere and

America's Most Innovative Companies

by

Fortune.

Media Relations:

Scott Schroeder

234.262.6420

[email protected]

SOURCE The Timken Company

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED