Dubai: Malhaar Musical Celebrates 100 Years Of Bollywood Music With Over 50 Artists

More than 50 artists from the Malhaar ensemble, along with RJ Pavitra Menon from City1016FM and the dancers from the Tapasya Centre for Performing Arts, will take the audience on a journey through the vibrant eras of music. The production, blending music, dance, theatre, and stunning visual effects, is a celebration of Bollywood's rich musical heritage.

The show , which will be held on September 21 at 7.30pm at Emirates International School Auditorium, has been directed by Kevin Oliver. "Its been my pleasure to be a part of this wonderful, exciting,colourful, vibrant show. Directing this event, which is a combination of vocals, dance and visuals is a challenge and so inspiring for me to get into," he said.

He added,“The challenge of editing the many many beautiful songs to tell a story, weaving a tale from the 1940 to the present was difficult. I would urge the music and theatre audiences in the UAE not to miss this production”.

Jogiraj Sikidar, founder and director of Malhaar, emphasised the importance of the musical score: "The core of this production is its grand musical arrangement. Each song and medley will feature four-part harmonies with an Indian musical flair. The lead singers, accompanied by a large choir, will create a rich, immersive sound experience. The audience is in for an innovative and powerful musical journey showcasing the diversity of Bollywood music through the decades."

Audiences will be taken on a nostalgic tour through Bollywood's evolution-from the black-and-white classics, through the golden age of cinema, the rebellious 'angry young man' era, the melodious 90s, to the vibrant disco era and today's contemporary global fusion-all packed into a thrilling two-hour performance.

Kruti Shah, founding partner of Malhaar, highlighted the research and effort behind the show: "Girish Shah, an authority on Bollywood music, along with Ushma Shah Jasuja, played key roles in shaping the structure of the production. It took three months of extensive research to condense the vast history of Bollywood into this two-hour musical."

100 years of Bollywood music will be held on Saturday, 21st September, at 7.30 PM at the Emirates International School Auditorium, Jumeirah, Dubai.

Tickets are available on Platinumlist.

