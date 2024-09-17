The Bear & The Rat Expands Nationally With Petco

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Bear & The Rat Bacon Frozen Dog Treat

Frozen Dog Treats and Single Serve Dog Food Toppers are Available at Petco Stores Across the Country

BOULDER, CO, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Bear & The Rat: Cool Treats for Dogs, known for its premium frozen dog treats and single-serve food toppers, is excited to announce its expansion into Petco stores nationwide. Starting this September, Petco will offer four of the brand's popular products at 1,100 locations.Many dogs do not get enough moisture in their diets, which can negatively affect their kidneys, skin, coat, and overall health. The Mighty Toppers line addresses this issue by enhancing kibble with added hydration and convenient nutrition. It's easy for pet parents to enhance kibble with the Mighty Toppers because they are single serve. Pet Parents simply tear a topper from the plant-based, biodegradable tray and thaw it in the refrigerator or in cold water for ten minutes. Then, they top their dog's food without having to thaw a big container or wonder when the product will expire. Petco is putting two SKUs into the frozen set: Goat Milk and Bone Broth Mighty Toppers.The toppers can also be used as a pupsicle straight from the freezer. If using in this way, the pet parent just opens the topper from the freezer and holds the pupsicle for their dog and their dog enjoys a hydrating goat milk or bone broth pupsicle."Getting into Petco freezers has been a goal for us since we launched The Bear & The Rat," co-founder Meg said. "Petco's reach is powerful as a national retailer and we're proud to partner with them."Since 70% of a dog's immune system is in the digestive tract, maintaining a healthy digestive system is crucial for overall well-being. The Bear & The Rat is committed to promoting gut health with their clean frozen dog treats. Each serving includes prebiotics and digestive enzymes, offering a complete digestive aid that supports a healthy and balanced digestive system. The frozen dog treats are ready-to-eat so the pet parent just needs to open the lid and serve straight from the freezer.The Bear & The Rat gained national recognition after appearing on ABC's Shark Tank in 2012 and continues to deliver effective and enjoyable solutions for canine health.

