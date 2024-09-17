Postecoglu Defends Viral Comments Regarding His Success Record, Saying ‘Am I Supposed To Lie?’

(MENAFN- IANS) Coventry, Sep 17 (IANS) Following Tottenham Hotspur's 0-1 defeat to Arsenal, head coach Ange Postecoglu stated that he 'always wins things in my second year. Nothing's changed. The Australian manager has now defended his comments after fans on social took his comments with a pinch of salt.

"It's amazing, isn't it? I just stated a fact. Am I supposed to just lie or just say it never happened? But do you really think it's me sort of boasting It's just confusing to me that people are making a big deal out of something. I'm not sure how I'm supposed to answer something true. I've just said something that's true, and it seems like it's upset a lot of people for some reason," said Ange in a pre-match press conference.

In his second or second full season as manager, Postecoglou won the Japanese League with Yokohama F Marinos and the Australian Championship with both South Melbourne and Brisbane Roar alongside his two Scottish League titles with Celtic.

Tottenham's last trophy was the 2008 League Cup - the only competition they have won in the 21st Century and although Ange's stellar track record has seen him win many honours, his job at Tottenham is surely one of his most difficult challenges yet.

The North London side has only managed to garner four points in their opening four games this season with losses against Newcastle United and Arsenal. Ange was once again asked about his mentality heading into a long season ahead in which he stated he believes in this team.

"It's consistency and belief in what we're doing. I've said before, that it's not an easy process. At times it can feel pretty disheartening when things don't happen smoothly, but I've always believed in certain things to be true, and one is that if you keep playing well, the results will come, but you just can't do that and expect it to happen.," said Ange.