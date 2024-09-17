Chief Of Integrated Defence Staff To Attend Indo-Pacific Chiefs Of Defence Conference In US

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Sep 17 (IANS) India will participate in the Indo-Pacific Chiefs of Defence (IP-CHOD) in Hawaii, U.S. an official said.

An official of the of Defence said that the discussions, during this international conference, will be centred around regional security, counter-terrorism, maritime domain awareness and cooperation, and commitment to joint training and exercises.

He informed that the Chief of Integrated Defence Staff (CISC) Lt Gen JP Mathew will attend this Indo-Pacific Chiefs of Defence conference.

The conference will start in Hawaii on 18 September and will continue till 20 September.

The official said that this gathering will bring together top military leaders from the Indo-Pacific region, adding that the top military leaders of different countries will discuss and share security challenges, enhance mutual understanding and foster military-to-military cooperation, during the conference.

The U.S. Indo-Pacific Command hosts virtual IP-CHOD meetings quarterly to provide a forum for open dialogue between military leaders and discuss the regional security environment. The in-person meeting is held on an annual basis, officials added.

The MoD said that the representation of the Indian Armed Forces in the event demonstrates our nation's commitment to regional stability and security.

In another International dialogue, the 3rd India-Portugal Joint Working Group meeting took place in Lisbon on Tuesday. According to the officials, both sides discussed regional issues, and steps to enhance military-to-military ties and explored opportunities for defence-industrial cooperation.

The Indian side was led by Joint Secretary (International Cooperation) Vishwesh Negi and the Portuguese side by Director General de Politica de Defesa Nacional Major General Nuno Lemos Pires.