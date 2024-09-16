CAR-T Cell Therapy, Bone Marrow Transplant Boosting Lymphoma Outcomes: Experts

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Sep 16 (IANS) Advanced treatments like targeted therapy, CAR-T cell therapy, and Bone Marrow Transplant (BMT) are boosting outcomes for patients with Lymphoma, a type of blood cancer that affects the immune system, said experts on Monday.

September is celebrated as World Lymphoma awareness month.

Lymphoma is considered to be a fairly common cancer in India and develops in white blood cells called lymphocytes. It accounts for approximately 3-4 per cent of all cancers globally and is divided into two main types: Hodgkin's Lymphoma (HL) and Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL), with NHL being the more common form.

In India, the incidence of lymphoma stands at around 1.8-2.5 cases per 100,000 people annually, with NHL being more prevalent, particularly among older adults. Survival rates for lymphoma have seen significant improvement over the years, with a 5-year survival rate of about 86 per cent for HL and around 72 per cent for NHL.

Hodgkins develop majorly in the upper body, like the neck, chest, or armpits, while non-Hodgkins develop in lymph nodes anywhere in the body.

“Modern treatment methods along with safe and effective treatment options like targeted therapy, CAR-T cell therapy, and BMT have helped improve the clinical outcomes in a big way. Many patients recover successfully after being declared terminal because of the use of innovative modules which proves to be an effective treatment option,” Dr. Ashish Gupta, Medical Oncologist at Unique Hospital Cancer Centre, New Delhi, told IANS.

Early detection is particularly important for Hodgkin's Lymphoma, as its cure rate is significantly higher when caught in the early stages.

Raising awareness helps individuals recognise key symptoms like swollen lymph nodes, fever, night sweats, and fatigue, which are often mistaken for more common illnesses.

“Immunotherapy, particularly CAR-T cell therapy, has emerged as a breakthrough for treating certain lymphoma types, especially those resistant to other treatments. Precision medicine, through genetic profiling, allows for personalised treatment strategies, enhancing effectiveness and minimising harm,” Dr. C N Patil, HOD and Lead Consultant - Medical Oncology & Haemato-Oncology, Aster RV Hospital, told IANS.

Advancements in technology have significantly transformed lymphoma treatment, making it more effective and reducing side effects.

The overall survival rate has increased, with Hodgkin's Lymphoma seeing up to 80-90 per cent cure rates when treated early. Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, which has more subtypes, sees a varied survival rate based on the aggressiveness of the subtype but has improved with newer therapies.

Targeted therapies, such as drugs like Rituximab and Brentuximab, specifically attack cancer cells while sparing healthy cells, leading to better patient outcomes.

In addition, improvements in radiation therapy have made treatments more focused, reducing damage to healthy surrounding tissues and improving overall patient care.