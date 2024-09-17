Minister-Led Rajasthan Delegation Visits UAE Ahead Of Investment Summit

(MENAFN- IANS) Dubai, Sep 17 (IANS) Rajasthan Minister of and Commerce Rajyavardhan Rathore led a delegation to UAE and met Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade ahead of the 'Rising Rajasthan' Global Summit 2024 on Tuesday.

The delegation also held meetings with several leading companies in UAE as well as with members of the UAE chapter of the UAE-India Business Council.

Speaking at the Dubai investors' meet, Rathore said:“Rajasthan is working under the overarching vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modiji to turn India into the third largest economy in the coming years and a developed country by the centenary year of independence. Rajasthan, being an economically prominent state, has its task cut out to contribute to the vision of 'Viksit Bharat'. The political will of the government to alleviate the business environment is amply demonstrated by the decision to host the investment summit in the very first year of the government's tenure. A complete revamp of the policy framework has been undertaken and new policies are going to be launched in the coming days to ensure that the investors are able to do business at the least possible cost and in the most hassle-free manner.”

A presentation was made, and a film was played before the investors' community, highlighting the core strengths of the state, and key investment areas and showcasing the collaborative potential across sectors such as chemicals and petrochemicals, oil and gas, real estate, logistics and hospitality.

Making the presentation at the investors' meeting, Sourabh Swami, Additional Commissioner (Investments), Bureau of Investment Promotion said:“The scope of business collaboration between Rajasthan and UAE is immense due to the existing enabling factors such as local currency settlement system, Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between India and UAE and Most Favored Nation (MFN) tariff arrangement among others. Under a proactive governance model, industry-friendly regime and key fiscal incentives, Rajasthan is going to emerge as one of the most industry-friendly business jurisdictions for the UAE investors.”

Speaking during the investors' meet, Satish Kumar Sivan, Consul General of India in Dubai said,“I urge the business groups and trade bodies based out of UAE to explore the investment opportunities in Rajasthan. The consulate office in Dubai will be more than willing to put the interested investors in touch with the officials in Rajasthan and help facilitate their investment into the state.”

Besides the Minister, the high-level government delegation also included Sidharth Sihag, Joint Secretary to the Chief Minister, and Sourabh Swami, Additional Commissioner, the Bureau of Investment Promotion (BIP), among others. The delegation will also visit Qatar after the UAE leg and invite the investors to do business in Rajasthan.