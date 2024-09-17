AIIMS Jodhpur Celebrates 13Th Foundation Day

(MENAFN- IANS) Jodhpur, Sep 17 (IANS) The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Jodhpur commemorated its 13th Foundation Day with a grand ceremony celebrating academic and medical achievements on Tuesday.

The event was graced by Padma Bhushan Dr. K. K. Talwar, Former Director of PGIMER Chandigarh, as the chief guest. Rajendra Gehlot, a Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha), and Atul Bhansali, a Member of the Legislative Assembly, Jodhpur, were also present.

The highlight of the ceremony was the presentation of the Director's Medals to meritorious students, recognising their exceptional performance. A total of 37 Director's Medals were awarded, including 19 Gold and 18 Silver Medals for MBBS and Nursing students. Additionally, 88 subject-specific Gold Medals were distributed - 45 to MBBS students and 43 to Nursing students.

In his address, Prof. G.D. Puri, Executive Director of AIIMS Jodhpur, reflected on the institute's progress and shared his vision for the future, reaffirming AIIMS Jodhpur's commitment to academic excellence and groundbreaking medical research.

Padma Bhushan Dr. K. K. Talwar, the Chief Guest, delivered an inspiring address, reflecting on his 40-year association with AIIMS and PGIMER. He fondly recalled his involvement in establishing new AIIMS institutions and underscored AIIMS' transformative role in Indian healthcare since its inception in 1956. He highlighted the importance of collaborations, such as the AIIMS and IIT partnership, which he termed a "bright future" for healthcare innovation in India.

Dr. Talwar encouraged young doctors to embrace challenges with courage, quoting Seneca,“It is not because things are difficult that we do not dare, it is because we do not dare that they are difficult.”

He also stressed the critical balance of knowledge and judgment in the medical profession, quoting Dr. William Osler,“Medicine is a science of uncertainty and an art of probability.”

He further emphasised the values of punctuality, transparency, and dedication in medical practice, and reminded the audience, quoting Osler again,“The practice of medicine is an art, not a trade; a calling, not a business.”

Dr. Talwar concluded by congratulating the medal recipients and lauding the leadership of Prof. Puri, expressing confidence in the bright future of AIIMS Jodhpur. The vote of thanks was delivered by Dr. Shilpi Gupta Dixit, Dean Academics.