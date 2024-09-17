Over 600 Mementos, Gifts Presented To PM Modi Up For E-Auction

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Sep 17 (IANS) An e-auction featuring an exquisite array of gifts and mementos received by Prime Narendra Modi began on Tuesday and will continue till October 2.

More than 600 gifts and mementos are being auctioned by the Union of Culture. ''This extraordinary collection mirrors India's rich tapestry of culture, spirituality, history, and politics,'' Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said on Monday while briefing the about the auction.

Individuals keen to partake in the e-auction can register and participate via the official website --

According to the ministry, a poignant section of the auction pays tribute to India's valiant warriors and freedom fighters, celebrating the glorious chapters of the nation's history. A key feature of the auction is the sports memorabilia from Paralympic Games, 2024.

This is the sixth edition in a series of successful auctions of Prime Minister mementos, initially launched in January 2019. These auctions have garnered more than Rs 50 crore in five editions.

Minister Shekhawat said that like in the previous editions, the proceeds from this edition of the auction will also be contributing to the NamamiGange Project, a flagship initiative of the Union government dedicated to the conservation and restoration of the Ganga river, and the protection of its fragile ecosystem.

The funds generated through this auction will provide support to this worthy cause, strengthening our commitment to preserving our environment, he added.

The items on offer encompass an array of traditional art forms, showcasing vibrant paintings, intricate sculptures, indigenous handicrafts, and captivating folk and tribal artifacts. Among these treasures are items traditionally bestowed as symbols of honour and respect, including traditional angavastras, shawls, headgear and ceremonial swords.

Of special note is the collection of religious artifacts, featuring meticulously crafted temple models, such as the Shri Ram Mandir in Ayodhya and Shree Dwarkadhish at Dwarka. Additionally, the auction includes stunning statues of Hindu deities, adding a spiritual dimension to this splendid exhibition.

Distinguished works of art such as Pichwai paintings and many others grace the collection.

Notable items such as Khaadi shawls, Silver Filigree, Mata Ni Pachedi Art, Gond Art and Madhubani Art add further depth to the offerings, representing the diverse cultural heritage of India.