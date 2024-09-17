Japan International Aerospace Exhibition 2024: Japan's Largest Comprehensive Aerospace Industry Exhibition

(MENAFN- JCN NewsWire) Japan International Aerospace 2024: Japan's largest comprehensive aerospace exhibition

The largest exhibition in Japan for 663 companies/organizations!

Exhibitor information is now available on the web!

Pre-registration and admission ticket sales begin on September 3 (Tue.)

October 16 (Wed.) to October 19 (Sat.), 2024,

at the West Exhibition Hall, Tokyo Big Sight

*Trade Days: October 16 (Wed.) to 18 (Fri.), Trade & Public Day: October 19 (Sat.)

TOKYO, Sept 17, 2024 - (JCN Newswire) -

The Society of Japanese Aerospace Companies (Chairman: Tomomi Nakamura, Chairman of SUBARU CORPORATION) and Tokyo Big Sight Inc. (President: Nobuhiro Maeda) are proud to announce the Japan International Aerospace Exhibition 2024, to be held over four days from October 16 (Wed.) to October 19 (Sat.), 2024, at Tokyo Big Sight (3-11-1 Ariake, Koto-ku, Tokyo). The Japan International Aerospace Exhibition 2024 will promote trade and information exchange in the aerospace industry, as well as promote the industry, public understanding, and interest among the younger generation through a wide range of exhibits that will include new fields such as AAM and decarbonization, in addition to the manufacture, operation, and MRO for aviation, space, and defense technology, as well as new areas such as AAM and decarbonization. This year, 663 companies/organizations (as of August 31) will exhibit.







The main theme of this year's exhibition is "SOARING for DIVERSITY, over the GLOBAL-SKY, into SPACE". The environment surrounding the aerospace industry has changed drastically and is expanding in new ways. The main theme represents the future expansion and diversification of the aerospace industry and the desire to promote the aerospace industry together, and "SOARING for DIVERSITY, over the GLOBAL-SKY, into SPACE" is initialed "SDGS," symbolizing the establishment of a new exhibition on the SDGs, which the aerospace industry is now required to address.

In addition, three sub-themes have been established to provide a clearer direction for JA2024. This year, JA2024 will expand beyond traditional exhibition areas to include new fields such as decarbonization (covering SAF, hydrogen, and electrification), advanced air mobility (featuring flying cars and drones), and space business (including small satellite applications and space exploration), which have been drawing increasing interest in recent years.

The sub-themes

1. SDGs in Aerospace Industries

2. Transportation System for Emerging Sky

3. Challenge to New Domain for Human Activities, Outer-Space & Cyber-Space

Pre-registration and admission ticket sales begin

Pre-registration for the three days of Trade Days, October 16 (Wed.) through 18 (Fri.), began on September 3 (Tue.) on the official website. Visitors who pre-register by October 15 (Tue.) will receive free admission. Admission tickets for the October 19 (Sat.) Trade & Public Day (open to the public) are also now on sale.

For more information, please visit the official website.

> Pre-registration for admission:



> Admission ticket sales:



Japan International Aerospace Exhibition 2024 Overview

Exhibition: Japan International Aerospace Exhibition 2024

Period: October 16 (Wed.) to October 19 (Sat.), 2024



October 16 (Wed.), 12:00pm - 5:00pm

*Invited Guest Preview Hour from 10:00am to 12:00pm

Press is also welcome to attend the Preview Hour (prior registration is required). October 17 (Thu.) to October 19 (Sat.), 10:00am - 5:00pm

Trade Days: October 16 (Wed.) to October 18 (Fri.)

Trade & Public Day: October 19 (Sat.)

Venue: Tokyo Big Sight West Exhibition Hall (3-11-1 Ariake, Koto-ku, Tokyo)

*Approximately 7 minutes walk from Kokusai-Tenjijo Station on the Rinkai Line, or approximately 3 minutes walk from Tokyo Big Sight Station on the Yurikamome Line

Organizers: The Society of Japanese Aerospace Companies (SJAC), Tokyo Big Sight Inc.

Exhibit Scale: 23 countries/regions, 663 companies/organizations (including co-exhibitors),

1,156 booths (as of August 31, 2024)

Exhibitor List URL:



HP:



Target number of visitors: Above JA2016 (JA2016 actual 44,000 people)

Admission:



Trade Days: Registration before the period: Free of Charge; Registration during the period: 5,500 yen (Show student ID card: 2,200 yen) Trade & Public Day: Advance ticket: 1,200 yen; Same-day ticket: 1,500 yen (University students and below: Free* Student ID required)

Major Exhibitors (as of August 31)

From Japan

Fuji Industries Co., Ltd./IHI Corporation/Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA)/Japan Air Self Defense Force/Japan General Aviation Service Co.,Ltd/Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd./LSAS Tec Co., Ltd./Mitsubishi Electric Corporation/Mitsubishi Heavy Industries,Ltd./Mitsui Bussan Aerospace Co.,Ltd./Softbank Corp./SUBARU CORPORATION

From overseas

AIRBUS SAS/BAE Systems plc/Brazilian Sugarcane Industry and Bioenergy Association (UNICA)/Boeing/KOREA AEROSPACE INDUSTRIES,LTD/Leonardo S.p.A./Pavilions from various countries (Canada, Czech, France, Italy, Malaysia, USA)





Exhibit Subjects

- Aviation

Airframe, airframe equipment, in-flight equipment / aircraft engines, engine-related equipment / operation, flight support, service, sales, logistics / aviation-related materials and parts / fuel and other consumables / manufacturing and processing / inspection and measurement / maintenance

- Space

Space equipment / Space utilization and space-related services / Space-related materials and components / Fuel and other consumables / Manufacturing and processing / Inspection and measurement

- AAM and decarbonization

Advanced Air Mobility (AAM)/Decarbonization (SAF: Sustainable Aviation Fuel, Hydrogen, Electrification)

- R&D and Entertainment

IT solutions, design and prototyping support / government agencies / research institutes / entertainment

Visitor Eligibility

- General visitors



All people interested in the aerospace industry All people involved in the aerospace industry

- Businesspersons in the aerospace and defense equipment manufacturing and operation fields



Aerospace, mechanical, electrical, electronic, precision equipment, components, and materials

Air transportation, aviation-related infrastructure

Maintenance and repair

Information and telecommunications

Trading companies and agencies Government and municipal offices, public organizations, educational institutions

- Businesspersons related to space business



Space Utilization

Space exploration

Space infrastructure Space startups

- Businesspersons in the field of decarbonization-related development/manufacturing/operation



SAF development, production, supply, operation

Hydrogen development, manufacture, supply, operation Business people in the field of electrification development, manufacture, supply, operation

- Businesspersons in AAM-related development/manufacturing/utilization fields



Drone, eVTOL, flying vehicle development, manufacture, operation

AAM-related infrastructure development, manufacture, operation Transportation, logistics, disaster management, surveying, photography, security, agriculture

Organizer's Project

- Business Matching

The business matching system from Advanced Business Events, which has a proven track record worldwide, offers effective opportunities for meetings with both domestic and international companies.

Details:

- Model Exhibit

Visitors will be able to see up close and personal models of Japan's world-class space exploration technologies, including a full-scale model of the powerful Hayabusa2 and a 1/2 scale model of the Mars Microwave Explorer (MMX).

Exhibited models (tentative)

- Hayabusa2

- H3 rocket

- Mars Satellite Explorer (MMX)

- Ground station antenna for BISASA deep space exploration

- Presentations and Seminars by leading experts in the industry

Presentations and Seminars will be held by invited speakers from major domestic and foreign companies and government agencies to provide the latest information on the aerospace industry, including future forecasts by leading experts in the industry.

- Public Event on the Final Day

On the final day, Saturday the 19th, a variety of public events will be held to familiarize a wide range of visitors, including young people, with the aerospace industry and to promote interest in and understanding of the aerospace world and its future potential.

*Details of exhibits/event details will be announced as soon as they are finalized.

Media Contact

JA2024 Public Relations Office (Kyodo PR): Anan, Matsunaga, Imamizu

Mail: ...



If you wish to cover the exhibition, please complete the following form.





Press release:



Source: Tokyo Big Sight, Inc.