Al Meera Showcases Use Of AI And Automation In Retail At Conteq Expo 2024

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Al Meera Consumer Goods has announced its participation in ConteQ 2024, taking place from September 16 to 18 at the Qatar National Centre (QNCC).

Through its booth at the exhibition, Al Meera highlights the importance of innovation in advancing Qatar's economic diversification goals and fostering innovation within the retail sector.

ConteQ Expo 2024 is hosted by the of Commerce and Industry, the Ministry of Labour, and the Public Works Authority 'Ashghal'. Over three days, the event exhibits the latest research and breakthrough technologies designed to enhance productivity, quality, cost savings, waste reduction, and energy efficiency in the construction and services sectors.

On the first day of the Expo, Al Meera's booth was honoured by visits from Minister of Transport H E Jassim Saif Ahmed Al Sulaiti, Minister of Municipality H E Abdullah bin Hamad bin Abdullah Al Attiya, and President of Ashghal Dr. Eng. Saad bin Ahmad Al Muhannadi who had the opportunity to experience Al Meera's latest technology.

At ConteQ Expo, Al Meera has been highlighting its advancements in technology as part of its ongoing digital transformation strategy, aimed at providing a seamless and unique shopping experience for all community members.

Commenting on this occasion, Al Meera stated:“We are proud to participate in the renowned ConteQ Expo, which started yesterday. We aim to stay up-to-date with the latest innovations in retail with customer needs in mind, especially in today's world where AI has become an integral part of the operation processes in various areas of life. At Al Meera, we have always prioritised the needs of our customers, and today that means incorporating AI to streamline processes and provide seamless, efficient services. We look forward to experiencing the state-of-the-art technology and innovation that will be presented by leading companies in Qatar and drawing inspiration from them to further enhance our services.”

As a leader in integrating AI and automation into retail operations, Al Meera has introduced pioneering technological initiatives in the retail field, providing its customers with an easy and convenient shopping experience supported by a wide variety of amazing and exclusive offers and discounts.

These initiatives include the Smart Cart, a revolutionary technology that allows customers to log in, scan items, add them to the cart, and pay while accessing exclusive deals and promotions. Another milestone is Al Meera's Smart Store, the first unmanned store in Qatar and the region, providing customers with advanced cashier-less shopping experience powered by AI.