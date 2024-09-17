QNA Signs Mou With Russia's Sputnik News Agency

Qatar News Agency (QNA) has signed a memorandum of understanding with Russia's Sputnik News Agency and Radio, aiming to enhance cooperation and news exchange between the two agencies. The agreement was signed by Director General of QNA, Ahmed bin Saeed Al Rumaihi, and Director General of Sputnik, Dmitry Kiselev. The MoU covers various areas, including news and media material exchange, as well as strengthening collaboration between the two parties.

