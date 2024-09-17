Russian Warship On Combat Duty In Black Sea

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) One Russian ship, which is a carrier of Kalibr missiles, is currently on combat duty in the Black Sea.

This is according to the Ukrainian Navy's update as of 6:00, September 17, 2024, posted on , Ukrinform reports.

"In the Black Sea, there is one enemy ship, which is a carrier of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total salvo of up to 4 missiles; there are no enemy ships in the Sea of Azov," the post reads.

Also, according to the information from the Navy, there are five enemy ships in the Mediterranean Sea, four of which are carriers of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total salvo of up to 32 missiles.

In addition, throughout the day, in the interests of the Russian Federation, passage through the Kerch Strait was carried out: to the Black Sea – by seven ships, of which five proceeded towards the Bosphorus Strait; to the Sea of Azov – by seven ships, of which one was moving from the Bosphorus Strait.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Russians launched a missile attack in the Black Sea on a civilian vessel transporting grain from Ukraine to Egypt; there were no casualties.