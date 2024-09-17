Saudi Arabia, Egypt Discussed Ways To Develop Bilateral Relations

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) RIYADH, Sept 17 (NNN-SPA) – Saudi Arabian Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, and Egyptian Prime Minister, Mostafa Madbouly met in Riyadh yesterday, to discuss ways to strengthen and advance bilateral relations.

The meeting highlighted cooperation strategies, aimed at furthering the mutual interests of both nations.

Madbouly, who arrived in Saudi Arabia on Sunday, leading a high-level delegation, has engaged with several Saudi ministers during his three-day visit. The focus has been on attracting Saudi and enhancing bilateral economic cooperation.

In the aftermath of the meeting, the Egyptian Cabinet announced that, Saudi Arabia will commit five billion U.S. dollars in investments to Egypt in an initial phase. This investment will be overseen by the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF), following directives from the crown prince.

Madbouly concluded his visit to Saudi Arabia, following his meeting with the crown prince.


