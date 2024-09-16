Votrite Announced Among Corporate Vision Education And Training Awards 2024 Winners

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Boca Raton, FL (September 16th, 2024) – VotRite, a pioneering name in electronic solutions, has been recognized with the prestigious Education and Training Award 2024 by Corporate Vision. This accolade highlights VotRite's outstanding contributions to growth and development within the sector.



The Education and Training Awards, now in their sixth year, spotlight organizations and individuals who excel in advancing and professional development. VotRite's commitment to innovation in electronic voting has set a new standard in accessibility, security, and user-friendliness.



Commenting on the achievement, Angelica Kapsis, President of VotRite, expressed gratitude for the recognition: "We are honored to receive the Education and Training Award from Corporate Vision. This award underscores our dedication to revolutionizing electronic voting with secure, environmentally conscious solutions that empower voters globally."



VotRite's leadership, including CEO Jim Kapsis and Chief Compliance Officer Christopher Baum, has been instrumental in driving the company's success. Jim Kapsis, with over three decades of expertise in voting technology, has pioneered patented innovations in voting integration. Angelica Kapsis, a U.S. Navy veteran, brings extensive experience in voter accessibility, ensuring inclusivity in electoral processes.



For more information about VotRite and its innovative electronic voting solutions, visit



Corporate Vision's full list of Education and Training Awards 2024 winners can be found on their website at



About VotRite:



Led by President Angelica Kapsis and CEO Jim Kapsis, VotRite is a trailblazer in electronic voting technology. VotRite's customized hardware and software technology provides cost-effective, user-friendly, and environmentally conscious voting solutions, and the company has worked diligently to ensure the machine's security through the use of individual databases, Direct-Recording Electronic (DRE) technology, and Voter-Verified Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT). Additionally, VotRite's machines do not use hackable downloads, emails, usernames, or passwords, preventing sensitive data from being taken hostage.



CEO Jim Kapsis has extensive management and technology capabilities as the leader of various voting companies in the last 30 years. He has created two patents for voting integration and copyright software. President Angelica Kapsis has a wealth of experience working with voters with disabilities and is fervently committed to ensuring that everyone gets the right to vote in order to foster cohesion and success in both the community and the individual. She is also a U.S. Navy veteran. Christopher Baum is the company's Chief Compliance Officer. He has spent more than 30 years delivering high-quality IT analysis and services on the use of technology in government and in the election industry in particular. Christopher manages certification processes and election integrity.

Company :-TransMedia Group

User :- Adrienne Mazzone

Email :...