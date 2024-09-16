Martha's Vineyard Songwriting Festival Kicks Off In Cambridge Thursday At The Legendary Club Passim

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Nashville Somgwriters Ben Williams, Dave Kuncio CJ Solar, Rick Huckaby and Paul Sikes play the hits they wrote Morgan Wallen, Lainey Wilson, Selena Gomez etc

CAMBRIDGE, MA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Cambridge's legendary Club Passim plays host to some of Nashville 's finest songwriters on September 19th at 7:00PM. Kicking off the 7th Annual Martha's Vineyard Songwriters Festival,"Behind The Curtains with Nashville Hit-Makers" will showcase the talents of CJ Solar, Ben Williams, Rick Huckaby, Paul Sikes, & Dave Kuncio, some of country music 's most successful songwriters, performing in Nashville style in-the-round format, telling the stories behind the hit songs they wrote for the biggest country stars in"Music City and for some of the worlds biggest pop, hip-hop and R&B artists as well!Collectively, these songwriters have penned hits for such top contemporary country artists as Morgan Wallen, Selena Gomez, Lainey Wilson, Ty Dolla $ign, Trace Adkins, Alicia Keys, Government Mule, Megan Maroney, Thomas Rhett, Steve Aioki Justin Moore, Jameson Rodgers, Cody Johnson, Jason Aldean and many other stars.A portion of the proceeds from the Martha's Vineyard Songwriter 's Festival will be donated to two non-profit organizations that help children: Alex's Place and the Alliance For Children Foundation.Tickets for"Behind The Curtains with Nashville Hit Makers" at Club Passim on Wednesday, September 19th, 7:00PM are $25 ($20 for Passim members) and available at , by calling 617-492-7679 (9:30 AM - 5:00 PM, Monday - Friday) or at the Club Passim box office sixty minutes before the show begins. Club Passim is located in Harvard Square at 47 Palmer St., Cambridge, MA 02138.About Passim:Passim, a nonprofit arts organization, creates an inspiring and interactive music experience for all, building a vibrant community for artists, students and audience members through its legendary listening venue and school of music. Established in Harvard Square as the Club 47 in 1958 and incorporated as a nonprofit in 1994, Passim has been a cornerstone of the arts community in New England, fostering both performers and audiences alike.

