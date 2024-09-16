Shanna Shryne Design Announces New Project: Spanish Revival Home In Palos Verdes, California

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LOS ANGELES, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- These days, with the vast amount of social forums and websites such as Pinterest, our clients come to us having their own savvy style. Thus, in order for us to be successful design professionals, we adapt. If we were to adhere to a single design style, we'd simply be out of business. Good designers are flexible and should be able to customize individual client experience. While our firm inherently leans toward the more modern and bold, not every project calls for that aesthetic.

We recently wrapped up our "Spanish Revival" project in Palos Verdes Estates, CA. Perched on a winding hillside, this landmark residence from 1925 demanded a design of its own nature. This particular project was a years-long collaboration with our client, a gentleman with Southern roots and traditional style preferences. Here, we put aside our penchant for daring design and relied on the architecture of this historic home to speak for itself.

The kitchen's counter to ceiling backsplash and upstairs powder bath floor is reminiscent of old, hand painted Spanish tile. The beautiful arches of the home's walls and ceiling were not to be touched. Instead, this look was transmitted to furnishing selections throughout the home. We placed massive mercury glass pendants in the kitchen and arched mirrors framed in iron in bathrooms.

In the downstairs basement, one of our challenges was to transform the space into something liveable and worthy of entertaining. It was an opportunity to tear down some walls, and what came of it is something truly special. In keeping with the Spanish Revival look of the home, we selected a herringbone, red brick tiled floor with a ceiling to match. A credenza in the hallway, with its rich wood tone and circular patterned detail is something that could've been plucked from a Spanish mission.

It was truly a pleasure to utilize another dimension of our design acumen and have the opportunity to showcase the versatility of our firm. Personally, we enjoy working outside the lines of our comfort zone, and we love finding clients who like to do the same.

