عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Foreign Ministry Condemns Assassination Attempt Against Former US President Trump

Foreign Ministry Condemns Assassination Attempt Against Former US President Trump


9/16/2024 11:02:11 PM

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Sept. 16 (Petra)-- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates strongly denounced the assassination attempt on former US President Donald.
Ambassador Sufian Qudah, the ministry's official spokesperson, reiterated the Kingdom's rejection of all forms of Political violence, including those directed at public and political figures.
Following this regrettable tragedy, Ambassador Qudah declared the Kingdom's complete sympathy with the friendly United States of America, former President Trump, and his family.

MENAFN16092024000117011021ID1108680764


Jordan News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search