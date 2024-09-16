Foreign Ministry Condemns Assassination Attempt Against Former US President Trump
Amman, Sept. 16 (Petra)-- The Ministry
of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates strongly denounced the assassination attempt on former US President Donald.
Ambassador Sufian Qudah, the ministry's official spokesperson, reiterated the Kingdom's rejection of all forms of Political
violence, including those directed at public and political figures.
Following this regrettable tragedy, Ambassador Qudah declared the Kingdom's complete sympathy with the friendly United States of America, former President Trump, and his family.
