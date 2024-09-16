Qatar University Holds 2023-24 Annual Convocation

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar University (QU) has organised its annual convocation for the academic year 2024-25.

The event included a speech by QU president Dr Omar al-Ansari and a panel discussion by the university's vice-presidents.

A number of awards were granted to outstanding individuals in academic and administrative fields, as well as the distinguished“Young Alumnus of the Year” award.

In his opening remarks, Dr al-Ansari expressed his pleasure at meeting with the university community during the annual convocation.

He welcomed the new vice-presidents who recently joined the university's senior administration, emphasising their role in advancing the institution towards broader horizons in line with its vision, mission, and strategic goals.

Dr al-Ansari also commended the efforts of the previous vice-presidents who had made significant contributions to the QU's achievements.

Vice-President for Academic Affairs Prof Ibrahim al-Kaabi emphasised that the QU developed a harmonious and integrated plan among academic programmes, ensuring academic quality through good academic planning that aligns with the needs of the job market.

Vice-President for Research and Graduate Studies Dr Aiman Erbad focused in his speech on the efforts of the Research and Graduate Studies Sector in promoting scientific research, through various grants such as internal grants, involving students in research grants and projects, and supporting research in all colleges.

Vice-President for Medical and Health Sciences Prof Asma al-Thani said explained that the Medical and Health Sciences sector includes five colleges operating under one umbrella with the aim of co-ordinating and co-operating with various health sectors in the country and facilitating operational processes in the colleges.

Vice-President of Student Affairs Dr Mohammad Diab outlined the Student Affairs sector's plans to enhance the student experience.

This initiative, he said, supports the QU's strategy to help students succeed and build their character, equipping them with essential attributes for the labour market, in collaboration with all university sectors.

Chief Strategy and Development Officer Dr Muna al-Marzouqi commented on the sector's role in employing data-informed research to achieve institutional excellence and the university's strategic goals, while simultaneously upholding the core values of excellence, which is the key to institutional excellence; social responsibility, which encourages the provision of high-quality services and creating a participatory environment that, stimulates creativity and challenges; and integrity, which reflects credibility and commitment to ethical standards.

The annual convocation included the distribution of awards to honour the distinguished faculty, staff, and graduates across multiple categories.

