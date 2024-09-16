QC Delivers Food Aid In Bangladesh

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Charity (QC), with the support of philanthropists in Qatar, has provided food aid to approximately 20,000 individuals belonging to the families of sponsored orphans in Bangladesh.



Community leaders have praised the initiative, highlighting the significant impact it has had on the ground. Mahin Siddique, a local community leader in the Kishoregonj district, said:“Qatar Charity's support is a beacon of hope for these families. Their generosity not only provides immediate relief but also fosters a sense of security and stability for the children and their families.”



Rahela Khatun, a mother of two orphans, said:“The food we received from Qatar Charity has been a great help. It will ease our burden and allow us to focus on other essential needs without constantly worrying about our next meal.”



Sharmin, a 6th grader from the Norsindi district, also expressed her appreciation,“The aid from Qatar Charity means that we don't have to go hungry, and I can concentrate on my studies without distraction. This support has made a big difference in my life.”



The food distribution is part of QC's broader commitment to meeting the needs of orphaned students and their families in Bangladesh. Its Social Welfare Project encompasses various forms of support, including educational aid, healthcare services and emergency relief, all aimed at enhancing the quality of life for those in need.



In Bangladesh, QC sponsors 5,013 orphaned students and operates 13 orphanages. A dedicated team of 157 teachers provides education to these orphaned children.

