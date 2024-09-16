Amir To Visit Canada Tuesday

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) the Amir Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani will pay an official visit to friendly Canada Tuesday, during which the Amir will meet with Prime of Canada Justin Trudeau to discuss strengthening bilateral relations and several regional and international issues of common concern.

His Highness the Amir will be accompanied by HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani, and an official delegation.

His Highness the Amir's visit to Canada will be marked as a milestone in the history of Qatar-Canada relations.

The visit, the first of its kind, is expected to further beef up bilateral relations and elevate collaboration across areas of economy, education, politics, and trade. It will push joint co-ordination on global political and security issues.

Marked by a long history of strong friendship, the Qatar-Canada relations are based on mutual respect and common interests, with both sides showing further commitment to bolstering multi-field co-operation.

Since 1974, the two countries have made great strides in building trust, and exchanging benefits across various fields, leading to mutual understanding and producing exemplary contributions to the whole world.

The visit highlights the two countries' keenness to boost strategic partnership across various fields, from energy to education, trade and natural resources. These relations reflect a high level of understanding and coordination and streamline further investment opportunities and fruitful cooperation.

