UNSC Discusses Delivering Aid To Gaza

New York, Sept. 16 (Petra)-- Sigrid Kaag, the UN Senior Coordinator for Humanitarian Affairs and Reconstruction for Gaza, delivered a report to the members of the UN Security Council during a meeting today on the delivery of relief to Gaza. In her evaluation, Kaag called the situation in Gaza "bleak and sad" and emphasized the international community's "deep responsibility" to resolve the tragedy of this conflict.Kaag drew attention to the catastrophic humanitarian situation in Gaza, where since last October, over 93,000 Palestinians have died or been injured. As a result of the conflict, fundamental services like health care and education have collapsed, and 625,000 children are not attending school.In reference to the implementation of UN Resolution 2720, Kaag stated that at the time the resolution was passed, it was not anticipated that the conflict would drag on for an extended period of time without a ceasefire. But in order to facilitate and expedite the flow of commodities to Gaza in an open and sustainable way, the UN negotiated and reinforced additional supply channels and mechanisms. Supplies from or through Egypt, Jordan, Cyprus, the occupied West Bank, and Israel are covered by these routes, she said, streamlining intricate logistical procedures and associated laws.The UN official said that while efforts are being made to get a wider range of items, such as gasoline and hygiene kits, the current breadth of aid is insufficient and that continued fighting, lawlessness, and logistical issues are impeding the effectiveness of humanitarian operations.Humanitarian aid, according to Kaag, only offers short-term respite. She emphasized that Gaza's rehabilitation and reconstruction must go immediately and that basic amenities like housing, healthcare, and education are desperately needed.The mechanism stipulated in resolution 2720 was to be activated and administered by the United Nations Office for Project Services.