Qatar Prioritises Protecting The Rights Of People With Disabilities: Shafallah

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The executive director of Al Shafallah Centre for Persons with Disabilities, Maryam Saif al-Suwaidi, has said that enhancing and protecting the rights of people with disabilities is a top priority for Qatar.

In a speech during Al Shafallah Centre's 2024 batch graduation ceremony on Sunday, she said that Qatar spares no effort in integrating the issues and needs of people with disabilities into all its policies and programmes.

The country is continuously monitoring and ensuring the implementation of these policies, al-Suwaidi said, as supporting and empowering these individuals is a fundamental pillar of the Qatar National Vision 2030, reflecting the country's commitment to protecting human rights in general and the rights of people with disabilities in particular.

Al-Suwaidi praised the efforts of the Ministry of Social Development and Family in adopting policies and programmes that support people with disabilities in the country, under the directives of HE the Minister of Social Development and Family Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser al-Misnad, in accordance with the government's interest in and support for these individuals, ensuring that no one is left behind.

The official also extended her congratulations to the parents of the graduates, expressing pride in their children's achievements.

Al-Suwaidi commended their determination, perseverance, and boundless ambitions, as well as the parents' support and co-operation with the centre to successfully rehabilitate and socially integrate their children.

She also noted the Infinity Love stainless steel sculpture, inaugurated by HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani, presented by Qatar Museums (QM) to Al Shafallah Centre in honour of Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, the Chairperson of the Education Above All (EAA) Foundation, in recognition of 25 years of Her Highness's commitment and support for the children, parents, and employees of Al Shafallah Centre.

Al-Suwaidi expressed her thanks to HE the Chairperson of Qatar Museums Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani for her support in executing this artwork.

One of the centre's members gave a speech on behalf of the graduates, affirming that he and his fellow graduates underwent intensive training and rehabilitation by experienced instructors and specialists.

He added that they acquired social and vocational skills that enabled them to integrate into society and serve the country.

