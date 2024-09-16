Dr. Daryl D. Green Kicks Off New School Year With 'Langston Vibes' Radio Show, Expanding His Reach Beyond Academia

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Welcome to Langston Vibes Show

Dr. Daryl D. Green, dean of the Langston University School of Business, has launched the "Langston Vibes" show alongside co-host Dr. Sherri Smith-Keys.

KNOXVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As the 2024 school year kicks off, Dr. Daryl D. Green, dean of the Langston University School of Business, is joining Dr. Sherri Smith-Keys in launching "Langston Vibes" radio show. Airing every Friday from 4-5 PM on KBob 89.9 FM, the show brings an exciting mix of conversations about Langston University and Tulsa's vibrant community to the airwaves.The idea for the show originated with Dr. Smith-Keys, who serves as Associate Vice President for Clinical Affairs and Executive Director of LU-Tulsa. Dr. Green credits her with the vision for "Langston Vibes" and is grateful for her invitation to join as co-host.“Dr. Smith-Keys is amazing,” Dr. Green remarked.“She was brainstorming ways to get the news out about Langston University to the Tulsa community, and she approached me with this idea. She is so serious and smart that I figured she needed some Louisiana humor to spark the show. We work as a great team. I like her superpowers!”"Langston Vibes" marks a new venture for Dr. Green, known for his dynamic business, education, and innovation leadership.“This is a fresh school year with new opportunities. I believe in stepping out of the traditional roles and embracing creative projects,” Dr. Green shared.“With this show, I hope to bring a mix of humor, leadership insights, and engagement with the community.”Dr. Green, Vice President of AGSM Consulting, LLC, is an award-winning speaker, author, and educator with decades of experience managing over 400 projects. His move into broadcasting alongside Dr. Smith-Keys demonstrates their combined commitment to keeping the Langston community connected and informed in a fun and accessible format.Tune in to "Langston Vibes" on KBOB 89.9 FM - The Juice Radio ShowTune in to "Langston Vibes" every Friday from 4-5 PM on KBOB 89.9 FM, located at 1216 North Lansing Ave Ste D, Tulsa, Oklahoma 74106. You can also listen online at or follow them on Facebook at . Don't miss the chance to catch Dr. Green's humor and leadership insights alongside Dr. Smith-Keys' severe and innovative approach to community issues.Dr. Green is available for media interviews and community speaking engagements. With his extensive leadership, education, and business strategy background, Dr. Green offers fresh insights and inspiring stories that resonate with audiences. To book Dr. Green for an interview or event, contact AGSM Consulting, LLC at 865-719-7239 or email .... This is a unique opportunity to learn from a leader who balances profound insights with a touch of humor and creativity.About AGSM LLCAGSM Consulting LLC provides consulting, guidance, and management training for today's small businesses. Estraletta Green and Dr. Daryl D. Green formed their consultancy based in Tennessee. Additionally, Dr. Green is the Dickinson Chair of Business in the Paul Dickinson College of Business at Oklahoma Baptist University. AGSM LLC offers complete services for business owners, depending on their business needs. This includes but is not limited to, business and marketing plan preparation, audit/management evaluations, general business consulting services, leadership development training, professional seminars/workshops, speaker services, and personal advisement. The company focuses on new and start-up businesses, preferably in the earlier stages of operation. For more information, please visit .

Estraletta A. Green

AGSM Consulting, LLC

+1 865-602-7858

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.