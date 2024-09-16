C4UHC Sets Fall Travel Agenda To Advocate For Streamlined Delivery Of Healthcare Services

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Consortium for Universal Healthcare Credentialing, (C4UHC)

Nancy L. Pakieser, Executive Director, C4UHC

Healthcare Organization Promotes the Adoption of the ANSI Standards for Vendor Credentialing to Increase Efficiencies, Decrease Costs, and Enhance Patient Care.

- Nancy PakieserDOVER, DE, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Consortium for Universal Healthcare Credentialing (C4UHC), Inc. is building on its momentum in Fall 2024 by kicking off a travel agenda full of appearances at top healthcare supply chain events around the U.S.C4UHC Executive Director Nancy Pakieser and other organization representatives will attend these events to promote the adoption of the ANSI/NEMA SC 1-2020 Standard for healthcare vendor credentialing by suppliers and medical providers.“Adopting the ANSI standards in vendor credentialing yields tremendous benefits for both suppliers and providers in healthcare, including decreases in duplicative efforts and costs while increasing patient confidentiality and overall care,” said Pakieser.“We are eager to hit the road this fall to discuss standardizing vendor credentialing with key thought leaders in the healthcare supply chain.”C4UHC started its Fall 2024 tour when Pakieser attended the McKenna Lecture Series on August 25 at the 2024 Fall IDN Summit in Phoenix in partnership with The Mark McKenna Lecture Endowment.The IDN Summit provides strategic educational opportunities for senior health system supply chain and operational executives and their GPO and supplier partners. The Mark McKenna Lecture Endowment brings key innovators and thought leaders that present current topics that shape healthcare delivery in their annual lecture series. The McKenna group includes the W. P. Carey School of Business's Department of Supply Chain Management at Arizona State University and CAPS Research which also sponsors the annual event.The McKenna Lecture Series is based on former Novation President Mark McKenna and his work to“bring academia and industry partners together to solve major problems across the health sector supply chain.” The 2024 keynote speaker was Dr. Rob Handfield, Bank of America University Distinguished Professor of Supply Chain Management at North Carolina State University, and Executive Director of the Supply Chain Resource Cooperative. Dr. Handfield's presentation focused on“describing the requirements to build“immunity” to disruptions that threaten the resiliency of our nation's medical supply chain.”Minimizing disruptions to healthcare delivery aligns with C4UHC's mission to streamline vendor credentialing, a costly and often burdensome process for both medical suppliers and healthcare providers. Pakieser and other C4UHC representatives will be promoting the adoption of ANSI Standards at the following industry conferences this Fall:. September 22-25: The Association of Healthcare Resource Materials Management (AHRMM) Annual Conference in Columbus, Ohio.AHRMM24 Conference is a forward-thinking, solutions-focused, power-packed experience designed to evolve, transform and elevate supply chains. Attendees can explore customized solutions and enhance skills with learning tracks.The annual event provides opportunities to network, collaborate and discover fresh ideas and insight from thought leaders and influential game-changers. Attendees will also be able to access dynamic presentations and live product demos.Read more about the conference here:. October 07: 17th Bellwether League Foundation Induction & Recognition Event (BLFIRE17) on Monday, October 7, at The University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.For the 17th consecutive year, the Bellwether League Foundation will host an in-person event where attendees can interact with healthcare supply chain innovators, leaders, pioneers and visionary thinkers.Read more about the 2024 event here:Learn more about the Bellwether League Foundation here:. October 22-24: SMI Fall 2024 Forum“Celebrating 20 Years!” at the Renaissance Austin Hotel, in Austin, Texas. Learn more at:An event which marks the 20th anniversary of SMI which“provides a nexus for healthcare providers, suppliers and disruptors to collaborate on innovations that drive meaningful improvements in the supply chain.” (From its Twitter account).About C4UHC: The mission of the Consortium for Universal Healthcare Credentialing (C4UHC) is to promote the common business interests of organizations connected with the healthcare industry in order to create and advance American National Standard for Supplier Credentialing in Healthcare for a streamlined healthcare credentialing process, which will protect patient safety and confidentiality, eliminate duplicative efforts and costs, and meet the needs of both healthcare providers and suppliers.About ANSI NEMA SC-1 2020: The ANSI NEMA SC-1 2020 standard for supplier credentialing in healthcare sets the benchmark for hospital supplier credentialing, ensuring that suppliers meet rigorous national standards for safety and quality. This standard plays a crucial role in enhancing patient safety and streamlining healthcare supply chain management.To learn more about the ANSI Standard, please click here.

