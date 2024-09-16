Parker Aerospace Receives Inaugural Award Of Excellence In The Practice Of Management From Drucker School Of Management

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Prestigious Honor Recognizes Parker Aerospace for Exemplary Application of Peter Drucker's Management Principles

Claremont, California, Sept. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Peter F. Drucker School of Management at Claremont University is proud to announce that Parker Aerospace, a major division of Parker Hannifin Corporation, has been selected as the first recipient of the prestigious Award of Excellence in the Practice of Management This distinguished honor celebrates Parker Aerospace's exceptional commitment to management principles that align with the timeless philosophies of Peter F. Drucker, the father of modern management.

The award, designed to recognize companies that exemplify the highest standards of management excellence, spotlights Parker Aerospace's outstanding achievements in innovation, operational efficiency, and people-focused leadership. Parker Aerospace's management philosophy, driven by continuous improvement and sustainable practices, resonates deeply with Drucker's teachings.

“Drucker's principles advocate for a balanced approach to management-one that harmonizes business performance with social responsibility, fosters innovation through systematic practice, and places people at the center of organizational success,” said David Sprott, Henry Y. Hwang Dean of the Drucker School of Management.“Parker Aerospace not only embraces these ideals but has integrated them across every aspect of its operations. They stand as a model of how a commitment to ethical leadership and sustainable business practices can drive industry leadership and long-term success.”

Peter Drucker, widely regarded as one of the most influential management thinkers of all time, founded the management program at Claremont Graduate University in 1971 and taught there until 2003.

Barry Draskovich, Vice President of Program and Contract Management at Parker Aerospace, expressed gratitude for the distinction, stating,“We are deeply honored to receive this recognition. At Parker, our philosophy revolves around continuous innovation and a culture of excellence. This award is a testament to our talented team, whose dedication drives our success and helps shape the future of aviation. We are proud that our efforts align with the principles that Peter Drucker championed.”

The award selection process involved a thorough assessment of Parker Aerospace's adherence to Drucker's core management principles. The evaluation included in-depth interviews with leadership, comprehensive employee surveys, and a review of key management practices, including strategic vision, operational effectiveness, and the nurturing of a continuous learning environment. Parker Aerospace excelled in each category, demonstrating a mission-driven focus on innovation, professional development, and fostering a culture of shared values.

SMA: The Program Lifecycle Company collaborated with the Drucker School to conduct the research and analysis that informed the award decision.

Ajay Patel, CEO of SMA, commented,“This award not only honors Parker Aerospace's exemplary management but also celebrates Peter Drucker's enduring impact on the future of business leadership. At SMA, we proudly integrate Drucker's principles into our core values, ensuring that his legacy continues to shape the industry.”

About the Peter F. Drucker School of Management

The Peter F. Drucker School of Management at Claremont Graduate University is committed to developing leaders who seek to make a positive impact on society. Grounded in Peter Drucker's forward-thinking philosophies, the school's programs continue to shape the global business landscape. Learn more at .

About Parker Aerospace

Parker Aerospace is a global leader in the development of technologies and innovative solutions that drive reliable, efficient, and sustainable aviation. From aircraft development to aftermarket support, Parker Aerospace's expertise spans the lifecycle of aviation. With a passion for engineering excellence and a commitment to innovation, Parker Aerospace continues to shape the future of flight. For more information, visit .

About SMA: The Program Lifecycle Company

SMA: The Program Lifecycle Company is a professional services firm dedicated to helping organizations win and execute their most critical programs. SMA enables clients to thrive in competitive markets by aligning business strategies with operational success. Visit to learn more.

